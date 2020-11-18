 Complete Valorant map guide for Icebox: Callouts, strategies, more - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Complete Valorant map guide for Icebox: Callouts, strategies, more

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:26

by Bill Cooney
Icebox Guide Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Valorant’s Act 3 map Icebox takes players to battle it out on the icy tundra, and we’ve got all the tips and tricks for it right here that should keep you and your team from getting burned (or frozen).

Icebox has two reactor sites, just like Bind, Ascent, and Split, but the thing that makes it unique is the ability to plant the Spike on multi-level structures.

This verticality is key for both attackers and defenders as they try and get the upper hand, with that in mind take a look at the locations and map callouts below, since we’ll be referring to them throughout this guide.

Icebox Valorant map

You don’t need to have every single callout memorized as long as you know what your teammates are talking about while screaming random colors at you during a fight. As always, remember that it’s better to communicate with your team somehow than to just give them the cold shoulder.

Even though there are only two sites to attack, the amount of Radiante crates, boxes, and other random things agents can get on top of means this is anything but a simple map. The defense might have a slight edge before the plant, but afterward that flips and they have to play some serious catchup to the offense.

Either way, everyone always has to play both, so let’s take a look at some good offensive setups to start off.

How to Play Attack on Icebox

A Site Icebox Valorant
Riot Games
The A site can be a tough nut to crack for attackers.

Reactor Site A

The A Site is like a microcosm for all of Icebox, while it might be nice and warm inside, it has plenty of ups and downs for players to take advantage of. This is why, when you’re on the attacking side of things, you’ll need to be sure to look up and down, as well as left and right when you enter the space, since defenders could be anywhere.

You’ll also be getting in to more long-range fights on A than short-range, that’s just the way the map layout seems to work, which means the Phantom, Vandal, and Operator (if you’ve got a steady hand) will be best for pushing.

Reactor Site B

Valorant Icebox B
Riot Games
The B site of Valorant’s Icebox map.

The good news is you have a lot of different attacking options on B. Tube to Kitchen, B Green and B Orange are all viable routes. On the other hand though, there are just as many places, if not more, for defenders to hide. Like the A Site, you not only have to check your corners but your ups and downs as well.

While similar to the fights on A, the battles on B aren’t quite as long-range. They are, however, short-medium range enough where a shotgun or Spectre choice can be perfectly warranted.

How to Play Defense on Icebox

Reactor Site A

On Defense, you want to take advantage of the unique features on Icebox, which would be the countless places to hide above the regular field of play. The attacking team will already have their hands full checking every possible angle, and even if they don’t, that still gives you time to aim and fire.

As we mentioned before, as soon as the other team plants the spike, things suddenly get a whole lot more difficult for defenders on Icebox. The best bet, unless you’re playing as Killjoy, is to wait and try and see where the spike gets planted before telling your team and grouping up to retake. Let’s be straight: you don’t want to be defending alone on this map.

Reactor Site B

Icebox B Site
Riot Games
Like A, B can seem easy to hold, but once the spike is planted that all changes.

B also gives you a variety of places to post up pre-round on Defense, so it’s highly advised that you place yourself somewhere other than just flat on the ground, if you can. Your main goal on defense should be to stop the enemy from planting, because, as is the theme of this map, that’s when things get flipped around.

LIke A, if the attackers do plant, you’re best bet is to stay as high as possible if you can’t group up with other teammates, of if you’re the last one left. Either way, you’ll have an upill battle, so it’s always better to play prevention rather than reaction.

Best Agents on Icebox

Riot Games / Dexerto
Killjoy is basically a must-pick when playing on Icebox.

Icebox seems like a custom-made map for heroes like Jett, Raze, and Omen, who are all able to make great use of the countless boxes and elevated positions spread around the map.

On both sides of the spike, Sova and his Recon Bolt are a godsend for scouting all of the various positions defenders could be in at the same time.

Finally, Killjoy is the undisputed star of the show when Icebox comes up in the queue. The ridiculous range on her turrets is perfect on a large map like this, and allow her to hold down points all on her own. Cypher, on the other hand, will struggle here, since his traps simply don’t cover the entirety of some of the larger passages.

If you haven’t spent a lot of time in Valorant, or similar games before, this can seem like a full semester of information to take in. But don’t worry, because as you play the map you’ll start to pick up on everything we’ve mentioned here and more from your teammates.

Communicating with your team is one of the most important things you can do in Valorant as well. So even if you don’t have every callout or strategy on the map memorized, working together and talking as a team can help make playing both Attack and Defense a bit simpler when Icebox comes up in queue.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact “secretly” sent currency to streamers to get characters

Published: 18/Nov/2020 17:32

by James Busby
Genshin Impact
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact devs have come under fire after a number of content creators have been given free Primogems. Here’s everything we know about the controversy. 

MiHoYo’s open-world game has proved to be one of the sleeper hits of 2020, pulling in millions of players from all over the world. Genshin Impact’s beautiful world is brimming with all kinds of colorful characters, unique quests, bloodthirsty bosses, and devastatingly powerful weapons. However, getting your hands on the game’s rarest five-star characters can prove incredibly difficult. 

While Genshin Impact doesn’t require its players to spend a penny when it comes to playing through its ever-growing world, many often spend large sums to obtain the characters they want. This is down to the game’s Wish system, which requires players to spend in-game currency in order to get new units.

However, MiHoYo has now come under fire following a content creator only reward. 

Genshin Impact paid promotion

The controversy surrounding the paid promotion started when popular gacha Twitch streamer, Xlice opened his mailbox in Genshin Impact. It’s here where the streamer found that he had received two letters, each containing 1000 Primogems each. 

The message reads “We would love to thank all Travellers for your continued support and assistance. Please take this gift as a token of Paimon’s gratitude.”

Xlice was rightfully very excited as it’s certainly not every day when you find 2000 Primogems in your mailbox. However, the streamer’s excitement quickly changed when he realized he wasn’t meant to read the message out on the stream. It was only until he looked down at the bottom of the message when found the following statement:

“Please refrain from sharing the content of this message with anyone.”

It seems Xlice wasn’t the only Genshin Impact content creator who received this promotion as Twitch streamer Enviosity voiced his discomfort. “Wow, Paimon. Now, why would you send this when normally people open their mail on stream for the first time? That doesn’t make any sense.”

The streamer then goes on to ask his chat whether anyone else had received a similar in-game mail. However, it certainly looks like the 2000 Primogems were only made available for Genshin Impact content creators. 

While this practice isn’t exactly uncommon, it has certainly riled up a lot of Genshin Impact fans who continue to support the game. MiHoYo has yet to address this controversy, so we’ll update this article if they make a statement. 

In the meantime, if you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.