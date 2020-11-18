Complete Valorant map guide for Icebox: Callouts, strategies, more - Dexerto

Valorant’s Act 3 map Icebox takes players to battle it out on the icy tundra, and we’ve got all the tips and tricks for it right here that should keep you and your team from getting burned (or frozen).

Icebox has two reactor sites, just like Bind, Ascent, and Split, but the thing that makes it unique is the ability to plant the Spike on multi-level structures.

This verticality is key for both attackers and defenders as they try and get the upper hand, with that in mind take a look at the locations and map callouts below, since we’ll be referring to them throughout this guide.

You don’t need to have every single callout memorized as long as you know what your teammates are talking about while screaming random colors at you during a fight. As always, remember that it’s better to communicate with your team somehow than to just give them the cold shoulder.

Even though there are only two sites to attack, the amount of Radiante crates, boxes, and other random things agents can get on top of means this is anything but a simple map. The defense might have a slight edge before the plant, but afterward that flips and they have to play some serious catchup to the offense.

Either way, everyone always has to play both, so let’s take a look at some good offensive setups to start off.

How to Play Attack on Icebox

Reactor Site A

The A Site is like a microcosm for all of Icebox, while it might be nice and warm inside, it has plenty of ups and downs for players to take advantage of. This is why, when you’re on the attacking side of things, you’ll need to be sure to look up and down, as well as left and right when you enter the space, since defenders could be anywhere.

You’ll also be getting in to more long-range fights on A than short-range, that’s just the way the map layout seems to work, which means the Phantom, Vandal, and Operator (if you’ve got a steady hand) will be best for pushing.

Reactor Site B

The good news is you have a lot of different attacking options on B. Tube to Kitchen, B Green and B Orange are all viable routes. On the other hand though, there are just as many places, if not more, for defenders to hide. Like the A Site, you not only have to check your corners but your ups and downs as well.

While similar to the fights on A, the battles on B aren’t quite as long-range. They are, however, short-medium range enough where a shotgun or Spectre choice can be perfectly warranted.

How to Play Defense on Icebox

Reactor Site A

On Defense, you want to take advantage of the unique features on Icebox, which would be the countless places to hide above the regular field of play. The attacking team will already have their hands full checking every possible angle, and even if they don’t, that still gives you time to aim and fire.

As we mentioned before, as soon as the other team plants the spike, things suddenly get a whole lot more difficult for defenders on Icebox. The best bet, unless you’re playing as Killjoy, is to wait and try and see where the spike gets planted before telling your team and grouping up to retake. Let’s be straight: you don’t want to be defending alone on this map.

Reactor Site B

B also gives you a variety of places to post up pre-round on Defense, so it’s highly advised that you place yourself somewhere other than just flat on the ground, if you can. Your main goal on defense should be to stop the enemy from planting, because, as is the theme of this map, that’s when things get flipped around.

LIke A, if the attackers do plant, you’re best bet is to stay as high as possible if you can’t group up with other teammates, of if you’re the last one left. Either way, you’ll have an upill battle, so it’s always better to play prevention rather than reaction.

Best Agents on Icebox

Icebox seems like a custom-made map for heroes like Jett, Raze, and Omen, who are all able to make great use of the countless boxes and elevated positions spread around the map.

On both sides of the spike, Sova and his Recon Bolt are a godsend for scouting all of the various positions defenders could be in at the same time.

Finally, Killjoy is the undisputed star of the show when Icebox comes up in the queue. The ridiculous range on her turrets is perfect on a large map like this, and allow her to hold down points all on her own. Cypher, on the other hand, will struggle here, since his traps simply don’t cover the entirety of some of the larger passages.

If you haven’t spent a lot of time in Valorant, or similar games before, this can seem like a full semester of information to take in. But don’t worry, because as you play the map you’ll start to pick up on everything we’ve mentioned here and more from your teammates.

Communicating with your team is one of the most important things you can do in Valorant as well. So even if you don’t have every callout or strategy on the map memorized, working together and talking as a team can help make playing both Attack and Defense a bit simpler when Icebox comes up in queue.