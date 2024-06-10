Valorant’s new map has players pulling off the wildest movement possible

Valorant’s newest map Abyss allows players to pull off some of the wildest movements possible, and streamers are already using it to their advantage.

With the last day of VCT Masters Shanghai wrapped up, it has given Valorant players a new look into the game’s next map — and it’s drastically different from all the others that came before it.

Instead of walls, the edges and even the middle of the map are filled with voids that you can jump across, and perhaps most importantly for the trolls, drop off.

In this new style of map, players are already pulling off some of the craziest movement tech Valorant has ever seen, with streamers using the map to its full potential.

The first instance of a player truly using the fact Abyss has no wall was in the Shanghai show match where Mixwell pulled off the first off-map teleport to take the enemy by surprise.

Following the match, players with early access were already experimenting. Ethos showcased a Yoru flash/teleport combo that could only be pulled off by jumping off the map.

Another showcase of insane movement was by Keeoh, who figured out you can completely ignore chokepoints when retaking sites by simply Raze satchel-ing around the map.

It’s not just movement, however, as you can very much kill enemies by knocking them off the map. Valorant streamer Acre showcased a clip of them managing to kill an enemy by using a Cypher trap on one of the parkour sections of the map, forcing them off the map.

Others have also shown you can pull off players planting on A site’s bridge with an Astra Gravity Well and although this hasn’t been pulled off yet, you could also knock enemies off the map with a Breach ult.

Despite these plays looking game-breaking, this was intended to give a lot of inventiveness to players. As Coleman Palm, Product Management lead for Valorant said, “Really excited to see how creative players are going to get on Abyss. Lovin’ this.”

Perhaps most important is that Master Shanghai confirmed that Wingman will parkour in Abyss if needed.