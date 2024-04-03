Sentinels TenZ slams Icebox and Breeze in current Valorant map rotation

Sentinels’ TenZ has taken to Twitter/X to express his displeasure with having Icebox and Breeze in the current competitive map rotation.

Within the Valorant community, opinions on the maps are robust and diverse. However, TenZ appears to align with the sentiment that Icebox and Breeze are currently the worst maps.

“Just woke up from a nightmare where Icebox and Breeze were in the map pool. Thankfully it was just a bad dream,” said TenZ on X.

“Imagine if they actually made good changes to the maps. Nah, that’s too much work.” replied one commenter.

Others in the comments rallied around the idea that the two maps named by TenZ were at the bottom of the best map list. With some even suggesting that Lotus could be added to the ring of bad maps.

“My goat Sentinels TenZ has spoken, Riot must remove Icebox and Breeze and throw Lotus in there too.” said another user.

Valorant is constantly changing the game’s map rotation for both competitive and unrated. This can sometimes hinge on adjustments or alterations made to the map, or the narrowing down of the map pool.

Pearl, Fracture, and Haven are the three maps that have been removed from the map rotation. Meanwhile Icebox, Split, Breeze, Bind, Lotus, Ascent, and Sunset are the current maps that games can be played on.

Valorant hasn’t made any announcements about when Haven, Pearl, and Fracture will return or if the map pool will change. However, most map changes happen in between Acts which means there could be a map rotation coming when the next Act or Episode drops.