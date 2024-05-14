My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia is ending soon and Chapter 423 will be the beginning of the story’s climax. Find out the release date and spoiler speculation of the upcoming chapter.

The Final War Arc of My Hero Academia is reaching the final stretch. The official Twitter account of the manga revealed that it big last battle is reaching the concluding. This means My Hero Academia could be ending at the end of 2024, or early 2025.

Thus, My Hero Academia Chapter 423 will be one of the most important chapters of the whole story. Given the events of Chapter 422, this chapter will finally feature the stand off between Deku and All For One.

With Deku being Quirkless once again and All For One taking over Shigaraki, there are a lot of odds working against our hero. Now, it’s time to see what will happen next in the most awaited fight of the series.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 will be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 will be released in globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Fans will be able to read the chapter for free on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoiler speculation

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 will be the beginning of the end. It will kick off the climactic episode of the Final War Arc and lead straight to the conclusion of the story.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 422, Deku received a lot of help from his friends and other Pro Heroes in dealing with All For One after losing his Quirk. Now it’s time for him to fight All For One with the last embers of One For All that he’s been left with.

The fight between them might go similar to how All Might vs. All For One went in Kamino. Despite not having One For All anymore, Deku’s body has been hardened to accept its effects. He can give the villain a tough fight with the remaining energy of his Quirk.

However, there is also a great possibility that Deku will get his Quirk back in Chapter 423. When Deku transferred the vestiges of the past One For All users to Shigaraki, Kudo already had a plan. Maybe it could be revealed in the next chapter.

Thanks to the previous users, One For All could start to destroy All For One from within, giving Deku the opportunity to get some hits. With the previous users and Shigaraki battling inside, All For One could finally be led to his doom.

We’ll have to wait for the spoilers to know what actually happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 423. Until then, check out My Hero Academia Season 7 on Crunchyroll and find out if My Hero Academia Season 7 will be the final season of the anime.