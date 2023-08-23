Ahsoka: What happened to Ezra Bridger?

Ahsoka follows the titular Jedi and her fellow Rebels as she searches across the galaxy for Ezra Bridger – but what happened to him?

In our review of the first episode, we wrote: “There’s reason to believe Ahsoka is a new level of Star Wars television… at least in its opening episode, it does an admirable job of juggling the fans’ longtime anticipation for the live-action debut of these characters while sprinkling a bit of explanation along the way.”

Article continues after ad

Ahsoka Tano stems from the animated world of the franchise, having debuted in 2008’s Clone Wars movie before becoming a beloved fixture of the series, as well as Rebels. The latter show followed the Ghost team, a motley crew of rebellious force-users, Mandalorians, and pilots who fight against Imperial forces in the lead-up to the Battle of Yavin.

Article continues after ad

One member of the team is especially important, given their absence in Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi Padawan played by Eman Esfandi – so, what happened to him? Spoilers to follow…

Article continues after ad

What happened to Ezra Bridger before Ahsoka?

Ezra Bridger sacrificed himself by summoning purrgil to transport Thrawn and his ship into hyperspace and away to the Unknown Regions.

Check out the clip from Rebels below:

In the Star Wars Rebels finale, Ezra allows himself to be captured by the Grand Admiral and get aboard the Chimaera while his team face off against other Imperial forces as part of the Lothalian rebellion.

When they’re ambushed by a school of purrgil, Ezra uses his force abilities to connect with the ‘space whales’, at which point they wrap their tentacles around Thrawn and his flagship, before taking them both into exile. Before Ahsoka, there’s no map or any other way to navigate the Unknown Regions, so they’re lost among the stars.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Hera, I have to see this through to the end,” he says, as the team realizes what he’s planning to do. “It’s up to all of you, now. Remember, the force will be with you… always.”

What are purrgil?

Purrgil are a semi-sentient species of whales only found in deep space.

As per Star Wars’ official website, they’re “massive, whale-like creatures” who live “not on land or sea, but in space, and were the stuff of legend for the galaxy’s smugglers and pilots.”

Article continues after ad

“They were often a bluish purple color and moved gracefully thanks to four large hind tentacles, along with two side fins and a dorsal fin,” the website adds.

Article continues after ad

“Purrgil required a specific green gas in order to breathe, which allowed them to travel great distances through space. While very few have seen it, purrgil had the ability to travel through hyperspace.”

Ahsoka Episodes 1-2 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.