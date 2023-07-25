When is The Tailor Season 2 on Netflix? Following the release of the drama show’s first chapter earlier this year, here’s the release date and time for its quick turnaround follow-up.

Netflix has treated us to numerous drama series in 2023 so far, some of them new such as Beef and Fake Profile, and some of them returning a la Firefly Lane Season 2 and Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

One that falls into the latter camp is The Tailor, which tells the story of “three intersecting lives and the secrets that could tear them apart.” Although the first installment dropped in May, there’s already a second and it’s just around the corner.

So, with the next batch of episodes about to drop on Netflix, here’s what you need to know about when The Tailor Season 2 arrives.

The Tailor Season 2 release date and time

The Tailor Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 28, 2023.

It’s likely to feature seven episodes like the first season, all of which will drop on the same date so you don’t have to worry about tuning in weekly. What time they arrive depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

What is The Tailor about?

The Tailor – translated from Terzi – centers on an iconic tailor who’s trying his best to deal with family secrets amid the death of his grandfather. When a woman arrives at the tailor’s home to apply for the job of caretaker for his surviving father, we find out she’s harboring secrets of her own.

As per Tudum: “Peyami is a famous tailor who’s just put on a successful runway show, despite the antics of his chaotic best friend, Dimitri. The celebration is short-lived, however, after his grandfather’s death threatens to unearth what he’s too ashamed to confront.

“But he’s not the only one concealing the truth: Dimitri is holding his fiancée, Esvet, captive – until she runs away and assumes another identity while working as a caretaker for Peyami’s father.”

In Season 2, Netflix states: “Peyami faces new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa – and a new woman enters his life.”

The Tailor Season 2 drops on Netflix on 28 July.

