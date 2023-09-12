A lot has happened since Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal arrived, so it’s no surprise there’s going to be a Season 2 – but when does the follow-up documentary series arrive on Netflix?

Since 2014, the Islandton community in North Carolina has been rocked by a series of horrific fatalities, culminating in the fatal shooting of mother-and-son Maggie and Paul of the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh dynasty. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, a three-part documentary that dropped on Netflix in February, examines the case and the man at the center of it all: family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh.

Shortly after the series arrived, the former lawyer was put on trial for the double murder after evidence showed his alibi didn’t check out. He has since received a guilty sentence, but there’s much more of this story to explore in a follow-up, including the ongoing investigation into the other cold cases.

With Season 2 set to lift the lid on what’s been described as the “Southern Succession,” here’s what you need to know about when it drops on Netflix, including its release date and time.

When is Murdaugh Murders Season 2 on Netflix?

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Season 2 releases on Netflix on September 20.

All three episodes of the documentary series drop on the same date so you don’t have to worry about tuning in weekly.

Though Netflix is yet to release the specific time, it will likely follow the same pattern as it did with the first season and a majority of its other titles – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Season 2 director Michael Gasparro, who served as executive producer on the first chapter, previously said the team always planned to continue the story, telling Vanity Fair: “We always envisioned this as six episodes, and it was really just about getting Netflix on board. They saw that there were still stories to be told.”

The only issue was that many of those involved in the case were witnesses at the trial and therefore unable to speak with the production crew for the doc, with Gasparro adding: “It was really just a waiting game.”

Will there be a Murdaugh Murders Season 3 on Netflix?

As for whether the series will get a Season 3, there’s definitely potential, according to Jenner Furst, who co-directed the first chapter alongside the second season’s producer, Julia Willoughby Nason.

“We knew this could go nine hours, 12 hours or four seasons,” Furst told Variety back in February. “It is a remarkable opportunity now that the trial is unfolding, because we already have the backstory on all this stuff.

“If the viewers and Netflix want another season, we have the goods to deliver. Remember, this trial is going to conclude, and there still won’t be any answers in Stephen Smith’s murder and there still won’t be any justice for Mallory Beach’s family.

“There is a lot still to uncover here. It’s fascinating and enthralling, and we think it all works together in a truly unique way, so we are super excited about the possibilities here.”

Murdaugh Murders Season 2 arrives on Netflix on September 20. You can check out more of our true crime coverage in the stories below:

