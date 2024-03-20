When is 3 Body Problem on Netflix?

Netflix’s latest sci-fi series 3 Body Problem hits the platform this week — here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time.

Based on the hit book series by Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problem is the latest in Netflix’s ever-growing list of adaptations.

The story focuses on five brilliant friends who make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges — and this is without the fact that the plot takes place across different timelines and continents.

With hype for the series building, here’s everything you need to know about when 3 Body Problem is released on Netflix.

What time is 3 Body Problem on Netflix

3 Body Problem arrives on Netflix at 12am PT / 3am ET on March 21, 2024.

Depending on where you are in the world, the sci-fi series will be available at different times. Here’s a full rundown of exactly when the 3 Body Problem will be reaching you:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

10am CEST

1:30pm IST

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Much like other hit Netflix shows, all eight episodes of 3 Body Problem will be available at once, meaning no weekly delays waiting to catch up with the next installment.

Reviews are now out for the adaptation, currently sporting a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 75%.

In our own four-star review, we described the series as “3 Body Problem has to be seen to be believed, largely doing its source material justice in interpreting what is incredibly complex physics into something engaging and palatable.

“However, as it leads itself out of the door, the show shoots itself in the foot, leaving its parting note as a damp squib, when it should be a towering inferno of self-reflection.”

James Poniewozik at The New York Times added: “If one thing holds it back from greatness, it’s the characters, who could have used some alien technology to lend them an extra dimension or two. But the series’s scale and mind-bending turns may leave you too starry-eyed to notice.”

Kathryn VanArendonk at Vulture agreed: “It’s well-paced, generally compelling, and completely committed to being the most TV version of itself it can possibly be. If only more Netflix dramas did the same.”

