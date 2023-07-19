Sweet Magnolias Season 3 cast: All actors & characters

Before Netflix’s hit series Sweet Magnolias returns for its third season, here’s your guide to its cast and characters.

It’s almost time to brew some tea, grab your fuzziest blanket, and get ready for some small town gossip as Netflix‘s Sweet Magnolias is soon dropping its third season.

First debuting in 2020, Sweet Magnolias follows three childhood best friends — Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue — as they go through highs and lows when it comes to love, family, friendship, and so much more.

So, before you return to the town of Serenity, South Carolina and reconnect with your favorite trio of friends, here’s your guide to the cast and characters of Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 cast and characters

The official plot synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 reads: “Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family.

The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.”

Maddie Townsend: JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Netflix

JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie Townsend, a mother of three who, when we first meet her, is separated from her high school sweetheart and husband, Bill, and has stepped back into the workforce. She’s still hurt from Bill’s cheating, but sparks fly between her and her oldest son’s ex-pro baseball coach, Cal. As Season 3 begins, Maddie and Cal’s relationship is in a crucial spot.

Maddie manages the spa she and her besties decide to open together, and parents her two teen boys and elementary-age daughter. Now that she’s more settled in her new role, she’s going to spend Season 3 “determining what that next chapter is really going to look like,” Swisher told Tudum.

Swisher added: “I think the last couple of years have been putting back the pieces for her. She’s been met with this great love, and she’s got her sisterhood, and her children are somewhat back on track. Now it’s time to really figure out what the future holds for her and what that really looks like.”

Swisher is best known for her role as Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery in the series Reba, but has appeared in other shows like Gossip Girl, Royal Pains, and Once Upon a Time.

Helen Decatur: Heather Headley

Netflix

Heather Headley plays Helen Decatur, an accomplished attorney whose known as the top lawyer in Serenity. She’s had romantic dalliances with longtime love Ryan and Dana Sue’s star chef, Erik (Dion Johnstone), but Season 2 was an emotional one.

Helen suffered a miscarriage and, in the cliffhanger finale, Ryan finally proposed. Headley told Tudum that Season 3 will see an important shift for Helen’s romantic life, stating: “She’s just surrendered to the fact that, ‘I made the decision and this is what it is, and here it is.’ There is such an arc to her.”

Headley is a Tony-award winning actress as she’s starred in Aida and Ragtime. But, she’s also appeared in projects on the big and small screen like Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and Chicago Med.

Dana Sue Sullivan: Brooke Elliott

Netflix

Brooke Elliott plays Dana Sue Sullivan, a chef who owns her own namesake restaurant. She hustles to maintain a successful establishment while also serving delicious food. Dana Sue is in business with her fellow Sweet Magnolias and has a teen daughter who helps her in the restaurant.

At various times, sparks have flown between Dana Sue and her friendly farm supplier, Jeremy, her old fling and silent partner Micah, and even her estranged husband, Ronnie, who is back in the picture in a big way for Season 3.

Elliott is also a Broadway alumni as she’s appeared in Beauty and the Beast and Wicked. However, she starred in the TV show Drop Dead Diva and can be seen in the film What Women Want.

Bill Townsend: Chris Klein

Netflix

Chris Klein plays Bill Townsend, the cause of much drama in Serenity who works as one of the town’s leading doctors and is Maddie’s ex-husband. The two split after Bill had an affair with his nurse at Serenity Family Physicians, Noreen, who then became pregnant with their child.

Klein broke out in the acting world alongside Reese Witherspoon in the dark comedy Election. He’s also starred in films including the American Pie series, Just Friends and American Dreamz.

Noreen Fitzgibbons: Jamie Lynn Spears

Netflix

Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, a nurse who, over the course of the first season, realizes she deserves better than Bill’s philandering ways and dumps him. She grows close with Maddie and Bill’s sensitive middle child, Kyle, and slowly starts to earn Maddie’s trust. Her best friend in Serenity is Isaac, one of Dana Sue’s loyal employees.

Spears is best known for her role as Zoey in the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 and is the sister of pop star Britney Spears.

Cal Maddox: Justin Bruening

Netflix

Justin Bruening plays Cal Maddox, former professional baseball player Cal who becomes the new coach at Serenity High School and acts as a new love interest for the newly single Maddie.

Bruening is an experienced actor having appeared in works such as Switched at Birth, Good Behavior, Ravenswood, and Hawaii Five-0.

Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend: Carson Rowland

Netflix

Carson Rowland plays Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend, the star pitcher on Serenity High School’s baseball team who has dreams of going pro like his mentor, Cal, but a car accident at the end of Season 1 seemed to have derailed those plans.

Rowland is an up-and-coming actor who can be seen in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, American Housewife, and I Am Frankie.

Kyle Townsend: Logan Allen

Netflix

Logan Allen plays Kyle Townsend, the middle Townsend child whose known as sensitive soul with an interest in acting. He’s a Serenity High School drama club star with a crush on Annie.

Allen made his acting debut in the Nickelodeon series Talia in the Kitchen and appeared in shows like Creepshow and Stranger Things.

Anne Sullivan: Anneliese Judge

Netflix

Anneliese Judge plays Anne Sullivan, Dana Sue and Ronnie’s daughter who works at her mom’s restaurant while pursuing her real hobby, photography, on the side. She’s friends with both Townsend brothers — and unaware that Kyle has a crush on her.

Judge is a new actor on the scene who made her acting debut in Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias.

Isaac Downey: Chris Medlin

Netflix

Chris Medlin plays Isaac Downey, a young man who works at Sullivan’s, knows his birth mother is from Serenity, and has come to the small town to find her — and he’ll hopefully learn about his birth father in the process.

Medlin is an original Broadway cast member of Mean Girls the Musical and Diana.

Ronnie Sullivan: Brandon Quinn

Netflix

Brandon Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue’s estranged husband who comes back to Serenity with the goal of reuniting with his longtime love and raising their daughter together.

Quinn is known for his role as Tommy in Big Wolf on Campus and has appeared in series such as The O.C., Entourage, The Fosters, and Die Hart.

Erik Whitley: Dion Johnstone

Netflix

Dion Johnstone plays Erik Whitley, Dana Sue’s ultra-talented sous chef who is an integral part of Sullivan’s, both because of his culinary skills and the fact that he’s taken Isaac under his wing. He’s friendly with all of the Magnolias, but has taken things to the next level with Helen.

Johnstone is an experienced Candian actor who appeared in works such as Jane and Departure.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres on July 20 through Netflix. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

