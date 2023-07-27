When is Heartstopper Season 2 on Netflix?

When is the Heartstopper Season 2 release date? Here’s when and what time chapter two of the beloved coming-of-age comedy-drama series arrives on Netflix, as well as the episode titles.

Based on the LGBTQ+ young adult graphic novel and webcomic series, Heartstopper was both a critical and commercial success when its debut season dropped on Netflix, featuring authentic performances, a heartfelt love story, realistic LGBTQ+ representation, and a narrative that is both unique and true to the source material.

So, it’s no surprise that fans were delighted to hear that Charlie, Nick, and their friends at Truham Grammar would all be returning for Season 2. Will Charlie come out in school? Are Tao and Elle endgame? And does Ben come back to cause more trouble?

These are all questions set to be answered in the second chapter. Thankfully, there’s not long to wait now – so, here’s when Heartstopper Season 2 arrives on Netflix, as well as the episode titles.

Heartstopper Season 2 release date and time

Heartstopper Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from August 3, 2023.

All eight episodes drop on the same date so you don’t have to worry about tuning in weekly. What time they arrive depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

What are the Heartstopper Season 2 episode titles?

Tara and Darcy stars Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell revealed the titles for the episodes of Heartstopper Season 2 at this year’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, which you can read below:

Episode 1 – Out

Episode 2 – Family

Episode 3 – Promise

Episode 4 – Challenge

Episode 5 – Heat

Episode 6 – Truth/Dare

Episode 7 – Sorry

Episode 8 – Perfect

What is Heartstopper Season 2 about?

As per the official synopsis for Heartstopper Season 2: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.”

You can read more about Heartstopper Season 2 here, and check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

