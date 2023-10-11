Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time

Spy X Family Season 2 has made its grand debut with Loid’s and Anya’s date – so here’s the release date and time for Episode 2.

Spy X Family Season 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated series of Fall 2023. The series focuses on Loid Forger (a spy), Yor Forger (an assassin), and Anya Forger (a telepath). They all live under the same roof while keeping their true selves hidden from one another.

The anime debuted in 2022, and the adorable family dynamic quickly captured fans’ hearts. The ongoing season will continue the exciting adventures of the Forger family as they struggle to maintain the peace between Ostania and Westalis.

The season debuted on October 7 and is scheduled for 12 episodes. The second confirms the “Crusie Adventure arc.” The first episode has already gathered quite a lot of positive reviews, so here’s a look at the release date and time for Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2 will be broadcast on October 14 at 11:00pm JST in Japan. It will take half an hour for the subbed versions to be available on streaming platforms.

You can check your own time zone below.

8:30am PT

9:30am MST

10:30am CT

11:30am EST

4:30pm BST

5:30pm European Time

9:30pm IST

What happened in Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 1?

Crunchyroll

The episode begins with Yor on her mission, where she gets shot in her bottom. Which is why she is in a terrible mood when she goes back home. However, Loid misunderstands, thinking his reliance on her has finally upset her. To maintain his pretend family, Loid asks Yor on a date.

He asks Franky to babysit Anya, but the latter instead wants to tail her parents and see how their date goes. On the other hand, Franky wants to learn some tips from Loid. However, throughout their time together, Yor continues to struggle with the pain, but Loid continues to misunderstand her.

In the end, their date went well, even with Anya and Franky constantly tailing them. However, the next morning, Yor wakes up with the same expression, leading Loid to admit that he can never understand women. The episode doesn’t reveal anything major about Loid’s mission.

