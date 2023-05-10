Weapons: Cast, plot & everything we know about the Barbarian follow-up

As Zach Cregger’s first film after the breakout success of Barbarian, Weapons is shaping up to be one of the most interesting horror projects on the horizon – so, here’s everything we know about the movie, including any release date updates, cast, and plot details.

Barbarian was one of the surprise hits of 2022. Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, the film straddled genres by combining comedy and horror with hardcore gore.

We loved the movie (you can read our review here) while audiences lapped it up, with Barbarian grossing around 10-times its $4.5 million budget.

Zach Cregger wrote and directed Barbarian, and now details are emerging about his next project Weapons, including who will star.

Weapons cast: Who’s in it?

Pedro Pascal has been cast in an as-yet-unspecified role in Weapons.

Pascal made his name with memorable turns in Game of Thrones and Narcos. He’s since become a household name by transporting youngsters vast distances in The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us.

The actor will next be seen in Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls, and Ridley Scott’s long-awaited sequel, Gladiator 2.

Weapons plot: What’s it about?

Here’s how The Hollywood Reporter is reporting the film’s plot: “Weapons is described as an interrelated, multi-story horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.”

Zach Cregger’s Weapons script was the subject of an intense bidding war in January, one that New Line ultimately won by guaranteeing a green-light and theatrical release.

“Zach proved with Barbarian that he can create a visceral theatrical experience for audiences and that he commands every tool in the filmmaker tool-belt,” said New Line’s president and CCO, Richard Brener, in a statement at the time. “We couldn’t be happier that he, [producers] Roy [Lee] and Miri [Yoon], and J.D. [Lifshitz]and Rafi [Margules] chose New Line to be the home of his next film, and hope it is the first of many to come.”

Is there a Weapons release date?

No, Weapons doesn’t currently have a release date right now.

Given Pascal will be gearing up to shoot The Last of Us Season 2 later this year, and Cregger is looking to shoot Weapons in the autumn, it’s likely we won’t see the movie until late 2024.

We’ll update this space upon any further updates or announcements.

