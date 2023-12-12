Saw XI: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Saw 11, aka Saw XI, so far, from release date to cast and plot details.

Earlier this year, Saw X hit the big screen and restored faith in the long-running horror franchise. How? By placing the one and only John Kramer (Tobin Bell) front and center.

And boy was he back with a vengeance, with the movie featuring some of the most brutal traps to date and a surprising cameo in the mid-credits scene.

Saw X was a resounding success, drawing in $107.7 million at the box office against a $13 million budget. So, it’s no surprise that an 11th movie has been given the green light – here’s what we know so far.

Saw XI release date: When’s it out?

Saw 11 will arrive in cinemas on September 27, 2024.

This is an amazingly fast turnaround, given that it’s just a year after Saw 10 was released. What’s more, the news that Saw 11 is happening was announced at the same time as the release date – December 2023.

So, that’s less than a year that producers have to get the film out. That being said, there have been plenty of hints before now that the franchise would continue.

Little has been shared about the production schedule, but we’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new details emerge.

Saw XI cast: Who might be in it?

Although cast details are yet to be confirmed, Tobin Bell has reprised his role as John Kramer in all of the Saw movies so far other than Spiral, so we can expect the same in Saw 11.

Another star who is likely to return is Costas Mandylor as Mark Hoffman, aka the second Jigsaw, given the fact that he made a surprising cameo in the mid-credits scene of Saw X. Again, this is yet to be confirmed, but it seems likely that he’ll be back for Saw 11.

Since Shawnee Smith reprised her role as Amanda Young for the tenth movie, it’s possible that she could appear in Saw 11 too. But, ultimately, the sky’s the limit when it comes to returning characters.

Speaking to Dexerto ahead of the release of Saw X, long-running Saw producer Mark Burg told us: “Should this movie work, there are going to be a bunch of actors from the past who have already called wanting to know if they can come and be in the next movie since we’re going back in time.”

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated with cast details when they arrive.

Saw XI plot: What might it be about?

As is the case with the cast, an official plot is yet to be released – but the producers previously teased to Dexerto that if Saw 11 were to get the go-ahead, the plan is to focus on Hoffman.

When asked if the mid-credits scene is the set-up for a Saw movie that focuses on Hoffman’s character, the producers said “yes.” Burg elaborated: “Oren [Koules] and myself are superstitious so we never talk about another movie until this movie opens. But should this movie open well, and should Lionsgate want to make another one, that’s exactly where we’re going with the next one.”

Koules added: “One of the things that we’ve read a lot about is that Jigsaw always seems so ahead of everybody. So one of the tricks in this movie that we wanted to show is that he’s been dealing with Detective Hoffman for a long time.

“So when he’s been ahead of everybody – and knows things that people are doing – it’s a little nugget for the fans to realize that he’s been talking to Detective Hoffman a lot earlier than we previously saw him in a movie.”

Although it’s believed that Hoffman died after the events of Saw 3D, the franchise is known for its non-linear timeline, with Saw X going back in time in order to elaborate further on Kramer’s past. So, Saw 11 may just follow suit and show us more about Hoffman as Kramer’s apprentice.

Again, no official plot details have been released at the time of writing – we’ll keep this space updated as and when they arrive. But one thing’s for certain: you can expect plenty more gruesome traps in the next installment.

Is there a Saw XI trailer?

Since it’s still early days, there is no trailer for Saw 11 right now.

For now, you can remind yourself of the horrors of Saw X in the trailer below:

