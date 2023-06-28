Warrior Nun creator confirms “epic” return after Netflix cancellation

Warrior Nun fans, give yourselves a collective pat on the back – the show’s creator has confirmed it will be making an “epic” return after u-turning Netflix’s cancellation.

Netflix has come under fire in recent years for inexplicably cancelling its shows prematurely, and the fantasy drama Warrior Nun is no different. Season 2 quickly rose the ranks in the streamer’s top 10 charts, racking up 26.2 million streaming hours in its first week alone.

Despite its dedicated fanbase and solid viewing figures, the streaming platform announced its plans to axe the series in December 2022, leading to a viral campaign and the hashtag WhatTheHellNetflix trending on Twitter.

Thankfully, the fans’ voices have been heard – it looks like Netflix has reversed its decision, and the creators have promised an “epic” return for Warrior Nun.

Fans react to Warrior Nun confirming “epic” return after Netflix cancellation

Taking to Twitter, Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry wrote: “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine.”

He went on to tease: “More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved.”

It’s safe to say the fans are overwhelmed with excitement and joy that their passionate campaign paid off. “Am I dreaming? Somebody answer me with a picture of Avatrice to verify that I’m not dreaming, WE DID IT HALO BEARERS,” said one in response to Barry’s post.

Another wrote: “This is astounding! We’re immensely proud of this fandom with all the dedicated voices, artists, & community members support through the #SaveWarriorNun campaign! Halobearers, #WarriorNun continues because of you! Congratulations to everyone who made this happen!”

“Soooo happy I have no words,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in: “Oh my God, we actually f*cking did it you guys, it’s a good Pride Month after all. Avatrice is coming back to us.”

Great news all round! We’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when new details of Warrior Nun Season 3 arrive.

Warrior Nun Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

