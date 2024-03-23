Tower of God just dropped Season 2 visuals, confirms major returning characters

The character visuals of Tower of God Season 2 just dropped, giving fans a glimpse of the major players and their new looks.

Four years after the first season ended, Tower of God Season 2 is all set to come back in July 2024. The official key visual and the trailer of the upcoming anime gave viewers an idea about what to expect in the second season.

It’s already been confirmed that ToG Season 2 will adapt the Return of the Prince Arc of the manhwa. The newly-released Tower of God Season 2 character visuals features nine major characters, with some old characters making a comeback and some new joining the cast.

The fan-favorite character of the first season, Aguero Agnes Khun, is returning this season along with his voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto.

Another character who made quite the splash in the previous season but for an entirely different reason is Rachel. Though she was massively hated in the last season, fans are eager to see her back in ToG Season 2. Saori Hayami will voice her once again.

Aside from them, several new characters will be making their introductory appearances in ToG Season 2. Goseng and Miseng Yeo will be voiced by Yuu Shimamura and Saki Miyashita respectively.

Tower of God Season 2 character visuals reveal Horyang Kang, Hon Akraptor, Prince, Nia Nya, and Kim Lurker will all play crucial roles in the upcoming season. Most of these characters also made an appearance in the official trailer of the anime.

ToG Season 2 will be airing on Crunchyroll upon its release in July.