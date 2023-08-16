Warrior Nun Season 3 will return after cancellation with major change

The fans called and Netflix answered – Warrior Nun will be returning with Season 3 after its cancellation reversal, but there’ll be a major change.

Warrior Nun was added to Netflix’s growing list of inexplicable cancellations in December last year when it announced plans to axe the beloved series, despite its dedicated fanbase and solid viewing figures with its first two seasons.

But, proving the power of fandom, the decision was reversed after a viral campaign saw the hashtag WhatTheHellNetflix trending on Twitter. It’s safe to say the fans were delighted at the news, as well as creator Simon Barry, who promised an “epic” return.

Yes, Season 3 of Warrior Nun, based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, is on the way – but there’s been a major change to the format of the Netflix show.

Warrior Nun Season 3 will return to Netflix with major change

Rather than Warrior Nun returning to Netflix with a collection of episodes like its first two seasons, executive producer Dean English confirmed Season 3 will consist of a trilogy of movies.

In a statement shared on the Warrior Nun Saved website, English said: “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

He also thanked the fans for their ongoing support, resulting in the reversal of its cancellation, stating: “It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.”

The executive producer opened up about the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, saying they couldn’t make any announcements that day “on that front.”

“Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’” he continued.

“The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

If you want to know how to stay updated on all things Warrior Nun, English explained: “There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for.

“From there, you’re going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there’s going to be a lot. And I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that.

“I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.”

