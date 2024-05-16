Shogun gets back-to-back Season 2 and 3 renewal from FX

The Shogun universe is expanding beyond the original miniseries, as FX has announced a Season 2 renewal and a third season.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that FX is working with the estate of author James Clavell to extend the series beyond his 1975 novel. Shogun was originally meant to be a miniseries, but its outstanding success has left everyone wanting more.

Reports of a Season 2 began when details leaked that FX was looking into expanding the storyline beyond Clavell’s original work. It was also later reported lead actor and series producer Hiroyuki Sanada had closed a deal to reprise his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga if new seasons were to be created.

As of now, Sanada and the creative team of Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo, and Michael Clavell are on board. The writer’s room for Season 2 and Season 3 is currently being assembled to hash out details of what comes next.

Based on Clavell’s novel, Shogun explores “the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds” with the characters John Blackthorne and Lord Toranaga. Set in 1600s Japan, John is a risk-taker who finds himself shipwrecked in a country he knows nothing about with a language he can’t speak. He meets Toranaga, a powerful daimyo at odds with his own political rivals.

Interwoven is Lady Marako, a fierce woman setting out to prove her worth and strength. The 10-episode season captured global attention and became one of the most-watched premieres in FX history, not to mention being ranked as one of the best series in 2024.

There’s no telling where Shogun Season 2 and Season 3 will take fans, as the first season finale ended in tears and a major death. Both John and Toranaga’s storylines are left open-ended to be explored for the new seasons.

Shogun Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu, and fans eager for more can also explore the Shogun sequel that didn’t do well. Until the new seasons arrive, there are other TV series to stream.

