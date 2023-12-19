One of HBO’s most popular shows – Warrior – has been canceled. But there’s a chance the martial arts series could be rescued, thanks to a deal with Netflix.

Based on an original concept by Bruce Lee, and produced by his daughter Shannon Lee, Warrior launched on Cinemax in 2019.

Set in 1870s San Francisco, the high-octane action series played out during the Tong Wars, and follows the efforts of martial arts expert Ah Samm’s efforts to track down his missing sister.

The series ran for two seasons on Cinemax, before moving to HBO Max, where Season 3 debuted in June. Which may or may not be the last we see of Warrior…

Netflix could save one of HBO’s best shows after cancelation

Warrior has officially been canceled by Max (formerly HBO Max). But the fight isn’t over yet, as Netflix has secured the rights to streams Seasons 1-3 in 2024. Paving the way for more episodes should the series post strong numbers.

“Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die,” creator Jonathan Tropper told Deadline. “Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.”

Shannon Lee also told the outlet: “If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!”

The only issue could come in the form of contracts, as the cast of Warrior have been released from theirs, meaning Netflix would need to re-negotiate with the actors.

But whatever happens, those first three seasons of Warrior are set to debut on Netflix in February 2024.

