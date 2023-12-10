Squid Game’s 301 says he wouldn’t return even if Netflix offered him

Squid Game’s 301 says he wouldn’t return even if Netflix offered himNetflix
Squid Game: The Challenge contestant 301 has claimed he wouldn’t return to compete in the games again if offered the chance to.
Given how popular Squid Game was, taking the entire world by storm with its release in late 2021, it’s no wonder that Netflix has not only followed with a second season but also a spin-off reality TV show inspired by the series.
Like the hit Korean drama, Squid Game: The Challenge took over the internet for a brief time, as 456 players battled it out for a staggering $4.56 million prize.
With the reality show now done and dusted, Netflix has greenlit another season. However, some contestants claim they wouldn’t return if they were offered the chance.
The casting process for Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge is now open for applications. However, contestant 301, whose real name is Trey Plutnicki, claims he wouldn’t want to return for another shot at taking home the prize.
Trey, who entered the show with his mother by his side, shared in a post on Twitter/X that he thinks it would be a “bad idea” to do it all over again.
“Would I do it again, yes,” Trey admitted. Although, he explained he wouldn’t want to “ruin” the experience he had the first time around.
“It’s difficult to put into words why I feel like that’s a bad idea, but my first experience on the show was extremely precious and I wouldn’t want to ruin it with an unceremonious sophomore year,” he wrote.
Studio Lambert, the production company behind Squid Game: The Challenge revealed that they’d be open to bringing back players from the first season. However, we’ll just have to wait and see who’ll return in the next one when it releases.
Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our coverage below:
