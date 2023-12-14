Warrior Nun showrunner reveals plot details for canceled Season 3

Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry has revealed what he had planned to create for season 3 of the series if Netflix had not canceled the show.

In the past few years, streaming service Netflix has come under major fire for canceling female lead TV shows as well as content that focuses on WLW relationships. One such show to be canceled was Warrior Nun.

Netflix produced two seasons of the series before axing it, despite the second season garnering plenty of support. As a result, fans created a petition to save the show as well as plaster billboards all across the United States and the UK.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans rejoiced when it was confirmed that Warrior Nun would live on as a movie series. However, this happiness was quickly dampened when it was later revealed that series showrunner and creator Simon Barry would not be involved in the movie.

Speaking with The OCS Newsletter, Barry detailed what would have happened in Warrior Nun season 3 had the show been renewed.

“There’s not a lot to talk about other than, you know, what we hoped the bigger story of season 3 would be. And, you know, for me, my intention was, when we were writing season 2 and creating this sacrifice for Ava as a character, was because she really does sort of put herself ahead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The arc of her character from season 1 to season 2 is really one of self-sacrifice…she gives up this fantasy of being reborn and having a life, and decides that it’s better that she sacrifices herself for her friends and the people she cares about.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The showrunner then revealed that Ava’s love interest Beatrice would have had a major role to play in helping Ava find herself once again.

Netflix Beatrice and Ava admit their feelings to one another in the finale of season 2.

“So in season 3, I really wanted to kind of flip the script a little bit and have Ava’s return be…she’s the villain in a way. Not in a deliberate way, but that she comes back changed by Reya. And Reya basically is using her as a weapon to execute a plan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And the idea being that the OCS has to find Beatrice, who’s gone missing, because only Beatrice can snap Ava out of this place she is…this reverie or this mindset, that she is part of. Beatrice has to save her in this emotional/psychic/loving way to prevent her from just self-destructing, essentially. But Ava was gonna be the bad guy.”

Time will tell if the movies follow a similar plot or if they completely flip the script on what the next phase of the Warrior Nun story will entail.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.