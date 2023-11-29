What time is Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 out?

Not long to go until Virgin River returns with two holiday specials – so, here’s what time Season 5 Part 2 of the Netflix series arrives.

The first half of Virgin River dropped in September, bringing with it plenty more soapy drama, devastating revelations, and exciting new beginnings for the various characters of the quaint Californian town.

Netflix teased what’s next with the first nine minutes of Part 2 earlier this week, showing Mel dealing with the fallout of a huge revelation and Lizzie getting Hope and Doc excited yet concerned about her big news.

If you can’t wait for more, you’re in luck – Virgin River’s Christmas specials are just around the corner. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 5 Part 1!

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2, consisting of two holiday specials, drops on Netflix at 3am ET on Thursday, November 30.

Both episodes will drop at once, meaning you don’t have to wait a week for the finale to arrive. As for what time it lands wherever you are in the world, it depends on your location.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the show’s exact debut in several time zones:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

To refresh your memory, the synopsis states that Season 5 Part 1 of Virgin River “features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.

“Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations – with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine.

“And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

As you can see by the trailer for Part 2, it looks like Mel is on the lookout for her biological dad, while Lizzie deals with her pregnancy news, and – at long last – Charmaine is finally set to give birth.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on November 30, and you can check out more of our coverage below: