When is Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix?

With the fifth chapter of Virgin River arriving on Netflix, here’s everything we know about Season 5 Part 2, including its release date, plot, and more, as well as what we know about Season 6.

Season 5 of Virgin River is the show’s best outing yet. It weaves in rich storylines for each of the main cast – Alexandria Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Annette O’Toole, and Tim Matheson – as the town is faced with a collective threat of a raging wildfire – check out our review here.

The 10-part installment delivers relentless challenges to showcase the true strength and resilience of the human spirit when faced with adversity. The wholesome, emotional drama, based on Robyn Carr’s novels, is made all the more memorable with its picturesque landscape to serve as a healthy dose of soap opera-style escapism.

However, this season goes one step further. There’s more heartbreak, health scares, and some major loose ends that we’re certain are about to unravel in the final two episodes. So, here’s everything we know so far about Season 5 Part 2 and Season 6 of Virgin River.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 will drop on Netflix on November 30, 2023.

Thankfully, fans don’t have long to wait for another fix of Virgin River, as Netflix is releasing two holiday episodes later this year. Episode 11 and 12 titled ‘The More the Merrier’ and ‘Father Christmas’ respectively, will be available to stream in just under two months.

It’s likely that these festive installments will lead on from the time jump at the end of Episode 10, which skips four months ahead to Mel and Jack decorating their cabin for Christmas.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 plot: What will happen?

The Season 5 Part 1 finale is packed with bombshells and potential plot points for the next two episodes.

The fire has scorched away an unidentified buried body, which Preacher believes is Wes – Paige’s ex-husband who she accidentally killed and Preacher helped cover up. Jack and Mel hope to buy Lilly’s farm and start a family, but when Mel’s sister, Joey, calls and reveals that their mother had a lover in Virgin River this all could change. After all, Joey even suggested that this mystery man could be Mel’s father. What are the chances?

Netflix

Denny confesses he wants to leave Virgin River and see the world, just before Lizzie reveals that she’s pregnant. Will they stay together or will they go their separate ways? We’re hopeful that the next two episodes will touch on this, now that Lizzie is a firm fixture in the town.

After Calvin’s surprise resurrection and the revelation that he’s the father of Charmaine’s twins, it seems that this won’t be the last we see of him. Charmaine will hopefully, finally, give birth and the truth about the twin’s parentage will come out… which means Jack will have to come to terms with the weight of her lies again.

Vernon has also bequeathed his practice to Cameron, after his sight deteriorated and started to impact his patient care. Their relationship hasn’t run smooth so far, so it will be interesting to see how the resident doctor and his successor handle this transition.

Though, it seems unlikely that this will all be resolved within the next two-parter, so there will be plenty of storyline left for the confirmed sixth season.

Is Virgin River Season 6 happening?

Yes, Virgin River is returning for Season 6 on Netflix.

Back in May, Netflix renewed Virgin River for a sixth season before Season 5 had even been released, which is a testament to how well-received the previous installments have been. Season 4 of the beloved romance drama reached 277 million hours viewed in the first 28 days, and was the platform’s number one series for two weeks.

Based on previous seasons, it would be easy to predict an autumn release date in 2024, though it seems that this next installment could be impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In comparison to Seasons 4 and 5, which were developed simultaneously, production has not yet started on Season 6. The release date will be dependent on the writer’s strike, but it’s good to know that more Virgin River is on the horizon… whenever that may be.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our review here and our other coverage here.