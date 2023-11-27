Virgin River drops first 9 minutes of new Christmas special online

Get ready for a drama-filled Christmas, as Netflix just dropped the first nine minutes of Virgin River Season 5 Part 2, which comprises two Christmas specials.

The festive episodes will be arriving on the streamer on November 30, with the new sneak peek offering a taste of what to expect, kicking off with Mel and Jack choosing their Christmas tree as they ponder whether her biological dad is actually from Virgin River.

We then cut to Brie and Mike, whose plans are thwarted when the former’s father shows up and he’s not best pleased, having just run into Brie’s mother… and her new boyfriend. What would the holidays be without awkward family moments?

Jack breaks the news to Mel, joking that this Christmas “might be one that we’ll never forgot.” Just at that moment, Mel’s sister Joey and her family show up, and they waste no time in talking about those love letters she discovered between their mother and a mystery man – the one who may just be Mel’s biological father.

You can watch the full nine-minutes on Netflix’s page here.