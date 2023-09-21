As the main character in Virgin River, it doesn’t take long for Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) past life and details about her husband Mark (Daniel Gillies) to be introduced to viewers. But what actually happened to Mark?

When Virgin River began back in Season 1, Mel was looking for a great escape from her life in Los Angeles. She stumbles upon an advert for a midwife and nurse practitioner in a small rural town, and the rest is history.

The story behind Mel’s husband Mark is something fans learn more about as the show progresses, with Mark’s presence extending into future seasons after his fate is revealed.

Season 5 is now available to stream on Netflix – and could continue to tell us more about the marriage – so here’s what we know about what actually happened to Mark.

What happened to Mel’s husband Mark in Virgin River?

Mel’s husband Mark died in a car accident before Virgin River took place.

During the start of Season 1, Mel reveals all about her marriage and her tragic backstory. After Mel married doctor and budding sailor Mark, they were quickly expecting a baby.

Sadly, the couple’s child was stillborn, with Mel suffering from depression as a result. Together, Mel and Mark decide to undergo fertility treatment, but the method doesn’t prove to be a success for them. With Mel wanting to continue treatments, Mark told her that he wanted to put a stop to it.

The two get into an argument about it in the car, with Mark claiming that he can see the emotional and physical toll the process is taking on Mel. With Mark being the one driving, he takes his eyes off the road and the pair end up in a car accident. Mark soon dies at the hospital afterward, with Mel left feeling completely responsible for what happened.

Season 2 shows Mark’s presence again, with Mel trying to push her feelings for Jack (Martin Henderson) down through the anniversary of Mark’s death. Mark’s sister Stacie (Melinda Dahl) also arrives not long after, wanting Mel to return her engagement ring before Stacie’s upcoming nuptials.

The storyline continues into both Seasons 3 and 4 as Mel finds embryos frozen before Mark died. When she breaks up with Jack, she undergoes more fertility treatment, only for Mel and Jack to get back together in Season 4. When they do, Mel is pregnant and doesn’t know if the father is Jack or Mark. In the season finale, fans find out the baby’s father is Jack.

