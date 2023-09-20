What with Virgin River being a romance drama, the Netflix series is not short of either, with plenty of couples making and breaking, and a lot of emotional journeys along the way. So, what about Brie Sheridan and Dan Brady – do they break up or stay together?

Season 5 Part 1 of Virgin River, based on Robyn Carr’s books of the same name, arrived on Netflix earlier this month, with Patrick Sean Smith taking over as showrunner. It turned out to be a good move, with the series remaining on the streamer’s Top 10 performing TV shows chart.

Fans have been busy poring over the various revelations in the latest chapter. As we said in our four-star review: “It’s another installment of picturesque views, shock twists, and big revelations that promises more than all its predecessors combined.”

So, what about Brie and Brady? The couple first met in Season 3 when Brie came to town to visit her brother Jack, and they went on to have a steamy romance – but does their relationship survive in Season 5? And what about in the books? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Does Brie break up with Brady in Virgin River?

Yes, Brie breaks up with Brady in Season 5 of Virgin River, and she decides to give things a go with Mike.

Brie’s had a lot on her plate this season, having brought her abusive ex-boyfriend and former colleague Don to court on rape charges. After finally telling her brother Jack, he offers to go to court to be by her side, but she insists that it’s “not his fight” and that all she needs is his “support,” not his “protection.” She also reassures him that Brady’s going to be by her side.

Netflix Brie opens up to Jack about Don

But Brady’s got a whole other kettle of fish to deal with in Season 5, as he gets roped into local queenpin Melissa’s criminal underground ring in a bid to protect Brie. In Episode 3, Brie finds out he’s been lying to her, pretending that he doesn’t really know his deceased colleague Jeb, who died of a fentanyl overdose.

When Jeb’s partner ends up accidentally spilling the beans to Brie, she confronts Brady, saying: “I can handle complicated; what I can’t handle is being lied to.” He finally admits that fentanyl is being shipped through the lumberyard where he’s working – but Brie’s not sure what to believe.

In Episode 4, Brady tells local police officer Mike about the drug operations, saying that while Calvin’s dead – he’s not – Melissa is “pulling the strings.” Although Mike is dubious given Brady’s shady past, they eventually agree to work together, with Brady going undercover.

Netflix Brie and Mike get closer in Virgin River Season 5

As the season goes on, Brie strikes up a friendship with Mike, but this causes more issues with her and Brady. Although Brie and Mike agree to be friends, Brie breaks up with Brady, saying she can’t trust him. In Episode 7, he sees Brie talking to Mike and nearly starts a fight out of jealousy – which only drives her further away.

Relationships aside, Melissa eventually finds out that Brady’s been spying on her and she kidnaps him for an interrogation. Eventually, Mike and his crew show up and manage to apprehend Melissa, but Mike is shot in the process.

Although initially, no one believes Brady’s innocence in all this, Mike wakes up and is able to corroborate his story. However, at this point, it appears it’s too late for Brie, who says she wants to give things a go with her and Mike.

Now, fans might have noticed Brie and Brady sharing a look under the mistletoe in the teaser for Season 5 Part 2, but let it be known that their relationship is not true to the books – it’s actually Brie and Mike who are canon.

The third novel in Carr’s series, Whispering Rock, is dedicated to their love story. Whether this is the direction the Netflix series will take, we’re just going to have to wait and see.

