Stranger Things unveils new cast for The First Shadow

Season 5 might feel like small lifetime away, but fans are getting the new best thing in the new stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Due to shift from Netflix to tread the boards at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End, the Stranger Things show has its sights set on an opening date of December 14, 2023.

Taking fans back to Hawkins in 1959, the official synopsis reads “Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With a new supernatural story on the horizon, the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow has now been announced.

The cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow is unveiled

Manuel Harlan

With rehearsals between Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions now underway, the full cast for Stranger Things: The First Shadow has officially been announced.

Key cast members include Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), and Florence Guy (Karen Childress).

Article continues after ad

Max Harwood (Allen Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Patrick Vaill (Dr. Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby) are also set to appear.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Additional cast with as of yet unnamed roles include Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

Article continues after ad

Director Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin said about the announcement: “With rehearsals now underway, it’s a joy to discover the world of Stranger Things: The First Shadow with our ferociously talented cast and watch the alchemy amongst our entire company grow as we together explore this new play. They’re an extraordinarily gifted group of actors, and we can’t wait to share this origin story with audiences.”

Article continues after ad

Original Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers also commented: “The cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow is nothing short of phenomenal. These actors brilliantly explore the early days of many fan favorites – including Hopper, Joyce, Bob, Henry and Dr. Brenner – while also bringing new characters to vivid life.

Article continues after ad

“We couldn’t be more thrilled and can’t wait for you to meet them all live on stage. See you in London, nerds!”

You can read more Stranger Things content here, what to expect from Season 5 here, and details about Eddie Munson’s prequel novel here.