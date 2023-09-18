Charmaine’s seemingly never-ending pregnancy has proven to be contentious among fans of Netflix’s Virgin River, but where does this storyline go in the books? Here’s what you need to know about whether Charmaine loses her babies in Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels.

As we said in our four-star review: “The one and only critique of Season 5, and the series as a whole, is Charmaine’s pregnancy. It’s been four seasons – FOUR – since she sprung on her ex Jack that she was pregnant with twins back in Season 1. Yet, Charmaine has still not given birth to the twins.

“It’s becoming more unfathomable with every episode, and Charmaine deserves more character development than being defined as a woman who uses her pregnancy for emotional manipulation.”

Many fans of the Netflix series have felt the same, although we did finally get to find out who the father to her twins is. Considering she’s still yet to give birth, you might be wondering: does Charmaine lose the babies in the Virgin River books? Here’s what you need to know. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Virgin River Season 5 Part 1!

Does Charmaine lose the babies in the Virgin River books?

No, Charmaine doesn’t lose the babies in the Virgin River books – because she’s never even pregnant with twins.

In fact, Charmaine is a relatively minor character in the books, and is one example where the Netflix series has deviated from the source material to ramp up the drama for its main characters, Mel and Jack.

Prior to the release of Season 5, readers of the books speculated whether the creators of the Netflix series had pulled Charmaine, Jack, and Mel’s story from that of Paul, Vanessa, and Terri.

Netflix

You see, earlier on in the show, Jack breaks up with Charmaine to be with Mel, only for Charmaine to claim that Jack is the baby daddy to her twins. A similar situation unfolded in book five, Second Chance Pass, with Paul falling for Vanessa, only for former flame Terri to announce she’s pregnant with his child.

As said by one Redditor: “Charmaine is just a minor character in the books – older, smart woman who just gets it when Jack tells her he is in love with Mel. She didn’t get pregnant. The theory flown around here is that the writers of the show blended Paul’s story from the fifth book with Jack’s.”

Whatever the case, Virgin River fans can rest easy knowing that not only is it highly unlikely that Charmaine loses her babies, but following the release of the latest episodes, we now finally know who’s the father.

Of course, it wasn’t Jack after all – it’s drug kingpin Calvin, a character who was presumed dead but is actually alive. He’s now looking to turn over a new leaf after telling Charmaine that he wants to be in his kids’ lives.

The only mystery now is: when exactly is Charmaine going to give birth? Well, by the looks of the Season 5 Part 2 trailer, it looks like we’re not going to be waiting much longer:

Virgin River Seasons 1-5 Part 1 are available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our Virgin River coverage in the links below: