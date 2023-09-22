Does Charmaine have the twins in Virgin River?
No character has an easy ride in any season of Virgin River, but Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has possibly had one of the most emotional – but does she have the twins?
It might also feel to fans of the show that Charmaine has been pregnant for a very long time- and that’s sort of the case. Having been carrying a baby for four seasons straight, viewers have been left wondering when her twins might actually arrive.
The father of Charmaine’s babies has also been an issue of contention, with Season 5 finally providing an answer in the form of a surprise return.
But is Season 5 finally the moment that Charmaine’s twins are finally introduced to Virgin River? Here’s everything we know about her ongoing pregnancy.
Does Charmaine have the twins in Virgin River?
No. Charmaine does not have her twins in Virgin River Season 5.
Surprise surprise… by Episode 10 of Season 5, Charmaine is still very much pregnant.
Though she fell pregnant during Season 1, her life change supposedly only happened 5 months before the most recent episodes. At that time, her ex-boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson) was supposedly the father, which broke his relationship with his new girlfriend Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) apart.
Fast forward to Season 2 and Jack is still trying to be a supportive part of the family. It’s here where Charmaine learns that she’s actually having twins.
In Season 3, a still-pregnant Charmaine begins a new relationship with Todd (Patrick Sabongui) and the pair briefly consider moving away from Virgin River.
Season 4 gives fans the biggest bombshell of the storyline so far, with Jack being outed as not being the father of the twins after all. This left the finale on a cliffhanger about who the twins’ dad might be.
By the end of Season 5, fans get an answer – although there’s still no sign of the babies. Calvin (David Cubitt) returns from “the dead” to see Charmaine at the town’s Labor Day festival, with the truth outing that he is the real father.
Though Charmaine is currently still pregnant, there are still two episodes of Season 5 left to go – which could see a surprise birth.
Virgin River Seasons 1-5 Part 1 are available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our Virgin River coverage in the links below:
- When is Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix?
- Virgin River filming locations
- Virgin River cast & characters
- Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 ending explained
- Virgin River Season 5 review
- Virgin River Season 6: Everything we know
- Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 trailer
- Does Mel and Jack have a baby in the books?
- Does Jack die in the Virgin River books?
- Does Doc Mullins die in the Virgin River books?
- What happens to Brady in Virgin River?
- Does Calvin die in Virgin River?
- Does Charmaine lose the babies in the books?
- Is Lizzie pregnant in Virgin River?
- Does Preacher leave Virgin River?