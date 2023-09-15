As the local physician, Mel’s boss, and Hope’s husband, Vernon “Doc” Mullin is a central fixture of Virgin River – while there’s still plenty more of his story to tell in the Netflix series, fans might be wondering: does he die in the books? Here’s what you need to know.

Virgin River has proven to be an absolute streaming juggernaut on Netflix thanks to its blend of soapy drama, heartwarming romance, and examination of real-life issues, alongside plenty of twists and turns.

Article continues after ad

The series is based on Robyn Carr’s books of the same name, and while there are some major differences between the two, we can look to the pages for clues as to where the plot might go in the distant future.

Article continues after ad

While some believe there’s a big revelation in store for Virgin River’s resident physician Vernon “Doc” Mullin, others are worried he doesn’t have a future at all. So, here’s what we know about whether Doc dies in the books. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Virgin River Season 5 Part 1!

Article continues after ad

Does Vernon “Doc” Mullins die in the Virgin River books?

Yes, Doc eventually dies in the Virgin River books. The doctor, who is in his 70s, passes away in book six, Temptation Ridge, seemingly from a heart attack.

In the novel, Paul breaks the bad news to Cameron, who asks what happened. “Not entirely sure,” says Paul. “Mel found him face down on the clinic floor and tried to revive him with CPR, but he never came around.”

Article continues after ad

He adds: “The new baby, little Emma, was lying on the floor right next to him, like maybe he’d been holding her when he had a heart attack or something.”

Article continues after ad

Cameron admits that while he only “met the man once,” it was clear Doc “was a crackerjack small-town doc who cared about his people… damn, that’s a great loss for Virgin River.”

Mel is with Doc as he passes, performing CPR and using the defibrillator with the assistance of Preacher and Jack until the paramedics show up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Netflix

Although she does everything she can, he dies, at which point Mel removes the defibrillator, kisses him on the forehead, and says: “You are such a pain in the ass. How dare you leave me like this?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Before you start worrying about Doc’s fate in the Netflix series, let it be known that one of the biggest differences between the books and the show is the timeframe, with the latter moving at a much slower pace.

So if new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith does decide to use this plot point, rest assured that it likely won’t be for a very long time. For now, fans are speculating whether Doc is Mel’s real father after the shocking revelation at the end of Season 5 Part 1.

Article continues after ad

In the final scene, Mel’s sister tells her about a series of love letters she found between their mother and a mystery man. “Mom was having an affair with someone in Virgin River,” says Joey. “And I think this guy might be your father.”

Article continues after ad

The teaser for Season 5 Part 2, which will consist of two specials that drop in November, shows that Mel and Preacher know who her real dad is – and a few names have been put forward for possible candidates, including Doc, who is played by Tim Matheson.

Article continues after ad

Although he was initially standoffish and grumpy towards Mel when she applied for a job at his clinic, he’s warmed to her over the seasons, with the pair developing a father-daughter-like bond. However, other viewers believe he would be too obvious a choice.

You can read more about who might be Mel’s father here, and check out our other Virgin River coverage below: