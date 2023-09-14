Though Virgin River is a soapy light romance, the Netflix series deals with some heavy topics as it examines the emotionally difficult aspects of life. One of those is infertility, which we’ve seen Mel and Jack struggle with, but do they lose their baby in Season 5?

Season 5 Part 1 of Virgin River debuted on Netflix last week, bringing more from the residents of the fictional Californian town. Though Mel initially moved to the countryside from LA in favor of the quiet life, she soon finds Virgin River is anything but sleepy.

Article continues after ad

Based on Robyn Carr’s books of the same name, Virgin River is packed full of drama, from drugs and deaths to affairs and attacks. One of the plotlines between the main characters Mel and Jack has been their up-and-down journey to starting a family.

Article continues after ad

In the Season 3 finale, Mel announces to Jack that she’s pregnant, while in Season 4 she’s feeling apprehensive about the news after losing her first baby in a stillbirth. So, what happens in Season 5 Part 1? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Does Mel lose the baby in Virgin River?

Yes, Mel has a miscarriage in Season 5 Episode 6, ‘Trial By Fire’, while trying to save her community from a wildfire. It’s a devastating blow for both Mel and Jack, with viewers and critics alike praising the Netflix series for how it deals with the storyline.

Mel star Alexandra Breckenridge spoke with Netflix’s Tudum before the actors’ strike about why she felt it was an important story to tell. “Not everyone gets their miracle baby,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“And so, talking to a friend of mine who had dealt with fertility issues, it seemed as though we were going to be talking about it in an honest way that would be appreciated by women who have experienced that.

“It was very hard for me, though. There was a lot of crying. It’s a really sad storyline, but in the end, I think Mel comes out of it on the other side in a better way.”

Article continues after ad

Speaking about the Season 5 storyline, Stylist wrote: “From wildfires to miscarriages and sexual assault, Season 5 examines a wide range of sensitive topics, all of which are handled with the care and nuance that we’ve come to expect from this show.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And as Dexerto said in our four-star review: “With a new showrunner on board, Patrick Sean Smith, the pace is swift and packed with strong themes that are handled sensitively, without running the risk of romanticizing them.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers have also lauded the series for how it portrays the story, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Virgin River handles the heart-wrenching topic of miscarriage with class and sensitivity.”

Netflix Virgin River has been praised for how it handled the story

Right now, it’s unclear whether the couple will try again, with Breckenridge adding: “Obviously, it’s hit Mel a lot harder in some ways than it has hit Jack, but I think that they find their way through it together as a couple. So it just shows you how much stronger their bond is through this really tragic experience.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Episode 9, Jack suggests they could try surrogacy or go down another route, but Mel insists that she doesn’t want to keep dealing with the heartache. However, in the Season 5 Part 1 finale, she seems more optimistic as they talk about buying the land where Lilly’s farm once stood.

Readers of Carr’s books will know that the situation will likely change moving forward. The show’s time frame is one of the most significant differences to the source material, as it moves at a much slower pace.

Article continues after ad

In the novels, Mel and Jack go on to have not one but two babies, welcoming a boy named David and a girl named Emma into the world. Could this be in store for the couple in Season 6 and beyond? Time will tell.

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage below: