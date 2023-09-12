Virgin River gets festive first trailer for Season 5 Part 2

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the first festive trailer for Virgin River Season 5 Part 2, with the final episodes of the new season set to arrive soon.

The world is currently hooked on the cozy, sleepy, drama-filled lives, highs, and lows of Virgin River, the home of the hit Netflix drama. The fifth season dropped on the streamer last week and quickly rose to the top of the chart, dethroning the likes of One Piece and Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs.

In our review, we called it a “beautiful, rich season that examines the resilience of humanity when faced with challenges, sexual assault, exploitation, death, and grief. Compared to the previous installments, it also leans into the soap-drama of it all, jumping between various heavy storylines with virtually no let-up across the 10 episodes.”

Here’s the good news: Season 5 isn’t over, with Virgin River set to release more episodes this year. We’ve got even better news: the first trailer for Part 2 is here, and we’re already stepping into Christmas.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 trailer steps into Christmas

Lauren Hammersley, who plays the perennially pregnant Charmaine, shared the first trailer for Part 2 of Virgin River Season 5 on Instagram. Check it out here.

The trailer opens on the town’s glowing Christmas celebrations, but Mel has other priorities: she wants to know who her dad is – her real, biological father that is.

That’s just the beginning of the drama, and you won’t believe what happens next: after all this time, Charmaine goes into labor. There’s other tears, smiles, stolen glances, and the trailer ends on a mic drop: they know who Mel’s father is, and he’s still in Virgin River.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan commented: “I can’t wait!! It looks amazing, love the season. So intense and well done. Will Charmaine finally give birth after five years? Haha.”

“I hope you’re coming back for Season 6. We need you on VR, and Doc is Mel’s dad I’m betting. That man got around in his younger days,” another wrote. “I’m really looking forward to the Char/Calvin story developing. Also the newest ‘who’s the daddy’ story with Mel,” a third commented.

