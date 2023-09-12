Though Virgin River is based on Robyn Carr’s books of the same name, the Netflix series has made some changes, so you might be wondering: do Mel and Jack have a baby in the novels? Read on to find out.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 dropped on Netflix last week, delivering more soapy drama from the local residents of the titular small town. Clearly, its magic formula works, as it’s been less than a week and the latest installment is already number one on Netflix’s top 10 TV show chart in the US.

As per the synopsis, “Season 5 of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.”

There’s also some major developments for main characters Mel and Jack, played by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. As fans are busy binge-watching the latest episodes, here’s what you need to know about whether the couple have a baby in the books. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Virgin River Season 5 Part 1!

Do Mel and Jack have a baby in the Virgin River books?

Yes, Mel and Jack get to start the family they’ve longed for in the Virgin River books, going on to have not one but two babies: a son named David and a daughter named Emma. The couple have David first in book two, Shelter Mountain, while they have Emma in book five, Second Chance Pass.

Not only are they yet to have a baby in the Netflix iteration of the story, but in Season 5 Part 1, they deal with the devastating blow of a miscarriage after Mel notices she’s bleeding while trying to save people in the wildfire.

Having already dealt with a stillbirth and numerous miscarriages, the emotional torment is just too much to bear and she decides to tell Jack she no longer wants to try and get pregnant.

“Not everybody gets their miracle baby,” she says. “I’ve been trying for years, and all I have to show for it is just a mountain of grief… I can’t put my body through that again. I can’t put my heart through it again. I had so much faith with this pregnancy. I can’t go through any more loss.”

Jack replies by saying, “There’s other ways of having a family,” before suggesting surrogacy, but Mel says: “Clearly I’m meant to be on a different path and I’m finally trying to embrace that.”

But in Episode 10, they decide to buy the land where Lilly’s farm once stood, and discuss the potential to have children in the future. “We could build our home right here on this plot of land. Fill it with kids – our kids – however they come, whenever they come.”

When asked what he thinks of the idea, Jack says: “I think it’s perfect.”

Whether this means Jack and Mel will be having David and Emma in future seasons of Virgin River is yet to be seen, but for now, Mel star Alexandra Breckenridge believes the miscarriage was an important story to tell.

“Not everyone gets their miracle baby,” she told Tudum in 2022, before the actors’ strike. “And so, talking to a friend of mine who had dealt with fertility issues, it seemed as though we were going to be talking about it in an honest way that would be appreciated by women who have experienced that.”

Breckenridge added: “It was very hard for me, though. There was a lot of crying. It’s a really sad storyline, but in the end, I think Mel comes out of it on the other side in a better way.”

