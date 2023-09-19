As the resident head of crime in Virgin River, it’s not surprising that Calvin has had a tough time of staying alive.

Leading a large-scale cannabis farm, Calvin (David Cubitt) is also responsible for heading up a notorious gang in Virgin River. He frequently gets caught up between Jack (Martin Henderson) and Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), after a shift in dynamics means Brady ends up working for Calvin.

At the end of Season 4, all was left unknown. After a catastrophic boat accident, Calvin was presumed dead, though there was no tangible evidence to back this up.

Article continues after ad

As Season 5 Part 1 is now available to stream, is there any new information on what did happen to Calvin? Warning: Spoilers for Season 5 Part 1 ahead!

Article continues after ad

Does Calvin die in Virgin River?

No. After Calvin’s supposedly fatal boat crash in Virgin River Season 4, it’s revealed that he survived during Season 5.

Netflix

Though he had last been seen in Episode 9 of Season 4, Melissa (Barbara Pollard) and Brady had believed Calvin to be dead by the season finale. It’s not until Season 5 Episode 10 that fans get some answers, with Calvin suddenly approaching Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) during the town’s Labor Day festival.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This links back to Calvin’s relationship with Melissa, with the revelation of him still being alive changing their dynamic drastically. Since Season 4, Melissa has taken command over Calvin’s work, diminishing any kind of leadership that he had. Fast forward to the season finale and Melissa turns up at Brady’s house to plot the boat crash that was supposed to kill him.

Article continues after ad

By Season 5, there’s still no clear answer for why Melissa intended to bump Calvin off, aside from taking total control over his business. With two episodes of Season 5 still left to go, there’s every possibility that Melissa’s reasoning could be cleared up.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, things have also changed course for Charmaine. Season 5 Part 1 confirms that Calvin is the father of her twins, which might reintroduce Calvin into her life in an entirely new way. As far as fans are told, the reason that Calvin returned to Virgin River was because of Melissa’s arrest, leaving everything open for him to take back what he thinks he still owns.

Article continues after ad

You can check out more of our Virgin River coverage in the links below: