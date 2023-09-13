Mel and Jack’s love story is a central fixture of the Virgin River book series, and the same goes for the Netflix adaptation – but will their relationship end happily ever after or will it lead to a shocking tragedy? Read on to find out if Jack dies in the Virgin River novels.

With Season 5 Part 2 to go and Season 6 on the way, it’s safe to say that we won’t be saying goodbye to Netflix’s iteration of Virgin River anytime soon. There are more than 20 of Robyn Carr’s books of the same name for showrunner Sue Tenney to draw from, as well as some incredible viewing figures to keep the show going.

Though Virgin River is inspired by the novels, it wouldn’t be accurate to say it’s an exact adaptation, as the timeframe deviates significantly – which is a good thing. What reads well doesn’t always translate on screen, and the series has been praised for how it stays true to the source material while still making changes to keep audiences entertained.

But a number of major plot points have been explored in the Netflix show so far, which has led some fans to ask the question: does Jack die in the Virgin River books? We’ve got the answer.

Does Jack die in the Virgin River books?

No, Jack doesn’t die in the Virgin River books. Fans will be pleased to know that he and Mel – played in the TV adaptation by Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, respectively – are destined to be together.

Of course, when it comes to the show, who knows what could happen in the future – the writers might choose to change the direction for the couple, although this seems unlikely given the backlash it would receive for putting such a dark and unsatisfying spin on their journey.

Netflix

We still don’t know how many seasons of Virgin River there will be beyond its planned sixth outing, which we’ll be waiting a while for given the writers’ and actors’ strikes. So perhaps it’s wise not to think too far ahead in terms of where the story might go.

For now, non-readers can at least rest easy knowing that Jack and Mel live happily ever after in the books. As said by Tenney to Parade back in 2020: “If you have read the books, we all know that Jack and Mel are destined to be together.”

Not only does Jack live, but the couple end up having two children together: a son named David and a daughter named Emma. Right now, it’s unclear whether Mel and Jack will do the same in the series, especially given the devastating blow in Season 5 Part 1 – but the final episode gave some hope that they might try again in the near future.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage below: