Venom 3: First look at Tom Hardy shared by fans

Filming for Venom 3 is underway, with fans sharing first look footage of Tom Hardy on set shooting scenes as Eddie Brock.

The threequel to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie series sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as the fang-toothed symbiote, and though it’s not due for release until October 2024, anticipation is building.

Where Venom 3 will take Eddie Brock is currently under wraps, although many are left wondering whether the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home will factor into the third outing.

Whatever the case, we can expect more information to trickle out in the coming months, especially now that filming is underway.

First look at Tom Hardy in Venom 3 shared by fans

Footage of Tom Hardy filming scenes for Venom 3 has been captured by onlookers before being shared by Twitter page Spider-Man News, building excitement for the upcoming threequel.

You can check it out in the post below:

As you can see, Hardy is wearing a Hawaiian shirt and shorts as he strolls between a street of old buildings. A smoke machine appears to be working away to build atmosphere, while a whole team of crew members watch on.

Spider-Man News credited Twitter user Almudena Pérez Garcia, who initially captured the footage and revealed that it took place at Los Mateos in Cartagena, Spain.

Already fans have been busy speculating what these details could mean for Venom 3, with one writing: “Tom Hardy seems to be wearing the same shirt from the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home but now Venom has to meet Spider-Man. Because they have teased it several times across four movies already and Venom 3 will be a waste otherwise.”

Another said: “This scene will probably take place immediately after the post credit scene of NWH, with Eddie and Venom returning to their universe. Eddie seems to be wearing the same outfit he had in the post credit scenes of both Venom 2 and NWH.”

“Maybe they’re filming a bit of the moment he was in Mexico before he gets back to his original universe,” added a third.

You can find out more about Venom 3 here

