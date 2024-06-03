Venom 3 fans convinced they’ve found Peter Parker & Aunt May

The trailer for Venom 3 dropped out of nowhere, and fans think it’s finally confirmed Peter Parker and Aunt May will appear in the movie.

Venom: The Last Dance has very quietly been coming along, with very little info being revealed. A rating for a trailer at the end of May told fans one was on the way, but they didn’t expect it to arrive so soon.

We get a look at a lot of wacky action, including soldiers hunting Eddie and Venom under the lead of Chiwetel Ejiofor, all while Symbiotes rain down on Earth. However, fans were more attentive to a family seemingly in the throes of the carnage.

People on social media are absolutely convinced that the family on the train in the Venom 3 trailer is Aunt May and Peter Parker, and that the film will finally introduce Spider-Man to the Venom canon, albeit as a child.

The Venom films have maintained their own separate continuity to date, though fans have long speculated that the films are secretly set in the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man universe. The films have offered no confirmation one way or the other.

For now, Venom 3’s only connection to Peter Parker we know of for sure is what was teased in Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits, where the symbiote recognized Spidey. Since this film will clearly be taking many notes from the MCU, it would make sense that this story follows up on it.

It’s hard to tell who this random family the camera flashes to for a brief second in all the chaos could be, but it wouldn’t be the first time Sony tried this… or the MCU, for that matter.

Sony has long used the potential of a Spider-Man cameo to tease their expanded universe of Marvel films. Morbius featured posters of the Raimi Spider-Man that were cut. Meanwhile, Madame Web used the birth of Richard and Mary Parker’s son, unnamed in the film, as a major plot point.

But the MCU has also done this kind of thing, albeit retroactively. It was confirmed after Captain America: Civil War that the small boy saved by Iron Man at the Stark Expo is Peter Parker, which explains the MCU’s Spider-Man and his fascination with Iron Man.

It looks like Venom: The Last Dance will focus on a symbiote war and setting up its title character’s death. Fans will just have to wait and see if it also sets up the latest iteration of Spider-Man outside of the MCU.

Venom: The Last Dance releases on October 25, 2024. For more, check out all the new movies to stream now, and check out our list of the best superhero movies.