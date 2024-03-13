Venom 3 has a new title and release date, and fans of the franchise — as well as basketball lovers — are all making the same joke.

Sony has a lot riding on Venom 3. The first movie grossed more than $850 million (from an estimated budget of $110 million). While sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage made a still-not-shabby $500 million (from roughly the same outlay).

So hopes are high for the Tom Hardy movie, particularly as the studio just had a critical and commercial failure with Madame Web. And expectations are much lower for Sony’s summer release Kraven the Hunter.

The studio has just moved the movie up two weeks and changed the title, which has inspired the same gag from multiple sources.

Venom 3 gets a new title, and Michael Jordan fans are all making the same joke

Venom 3 will now release on October 25, 2024, rather than November 8, 2024, so just in time for Halloween. The movie is also now called Venom: The Last Dance.

That subtitle is the same as the name of an acclaimed Michael Jordan documentary from 2020, prompting social media to keep making the same gag.

Bobby Foster kicks off with the obvious question: “Michael Jordan is gonna be in it??” Which we think is unlikely, but those Venom movies can get pretty crazy.

Ramon writes: “If this movie is bad, it’s gonna be like Michael Jordan’s tenure with the wizards.” Samuel says: “Venom joining the NBA actually sounds sick.” Cole is all about the pun, writing: “Venom: The Last Chance to make a good movie.” Domo writes: “Venom gonna take over Michael Jordan and win 6 rings huh.”

While Mike simply uses a memorable GIF of MJ from The Last Dance doc:

Directed by Kelly Marcel — who makes her feature debut with the movie — Venom: The Last Dance features Hardy as the title character, with support coming from the likes of Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo.

While if you want to watch Michael Jordan’s Last Dance, it’s currently streaming on Netflix, and well worth 10 hours of your time.