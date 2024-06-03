Venom 3 trailer leaves fans confused over one MCU ‘crossover’

The trailer for Venom 3 has caused a heap of fan confusion, but one cameo appearance has people asking if there will be an unexpected MCU crossover.

It’s been three years since Tom Hardy and his symbiotic alien last graced the big screen, but all that changes with Venom 3 arriving in theaters later this year.

Officially signing off the trilogy, The Last Dance is set to do exactly what it says on the tin — but after the trailer drop, fans can’t work out what’s going on.

However, the appearance of Chiwetel Ejiofor has left some wondering if a MCU ‘crossover’ will be in the pipeline, with Ejiofor previously seen as Karl Mordo in both Doctor Strange and its sequel, the Multiverse of Madness.

“So, the trailer shows that the Symbiote left behind in the MCU was never left behind in the MCU?” one YouTube comment reads, with a second weighing in: “That’s what I’m tryna puzzle together bruh. This not making any sense to me.”

In Marvel comics, Earth-92131 Mordo tried to free evil demon Dormammu using a probe that contained venom symbiote that ended up in the hands of — you guessed it — none other than Eddie Brock himself.

Although Eddie can be seen entering the MCU in the post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the trilogy itself technically isn’t officially in the MCU.

It’s this detail that fans have already noticed a problem with. Another fan agreed: “If the symbiote is in the MCU then how are they after Eddie in his universe? It’s crazy man.”

Another rationalized: “Eddie only left a small piece of the symbiote in the MCU, not the entire thing.”

Alongside being a potential storyline for Venom 3, some fans also think it could be a major part of Spider-Man 4.

“Do you guys possibly think that Karl Mordo might be the major plot point of how Spider-Man gets the Venom symbiote & becoming the Symbiote Spiderman?” the post reads. “Because I think that it should be a huge reason for Karl Mordo to targeting Spider-Man, due to the fact that he was the reason why Doctor Strange’s early amnesia spell went haywire.”

It all remains to be seen, but the official synopsis for Venom 3 reads: “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

