Venom 3 trailer rating hints at a major change that comic fans are thrilled about

The Venom 3 trailer isn’t out yet, but early details indicate it may finally get the R-rating fans have wanted since the original film.

The trailer for the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance has been rated by the UK’s British Board of Film Classification, or BBFC. The trailer has been given a 15 rating, which is roughly equivalent to the US R-rating.

A film rated 15 means no one younger than 15 may see, rent, or buy the video. These films may include more extreme content, such as “highly dangerous” behavior, strong language, and strong violence or horror, all things die-hard Venom fans have wanted since the first movie.

Sony Pictures Tom Hardy’s final outing as Venom may finally have the R rating fans have been waiting for.

The original Venom was criticized at release for being a relatively toothless, PG-13-rated affair. Despite repeated scenes of violence and Venom eating several people, the film stayed fairly tame, keeping the more extreme violence obscured and blood at a minimum.

By the time of the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there were rumblings of a more intense, R-rated effort. However, the original’s success led the studio to mandate the sequel also target a PG-13 rating.

The imminent trailer for Venom: The Last Dance will be the first real information we’ve gotten about the final entry in the Venom trilogy. The film is slated for an October 25, 2024 release, but plot details or even what the film’s title means have been kept close to the vest.

What we do know is the film will somehow pick up right where the previous outing left off, as set photos have already revealed Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock wearing the same outfit from the Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits.

There's no way of telling when the first Venom 3 trailer will released, but it could be any day now.