Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to cinemas with an extended cut, known as “More Fun Stuff Version” – but what’s in the extended cut, how long is it, and will there be more cameos?

No Way Home is the worst-kept secret in Marvel history, if not all of pop culture.

Superhero movies always generate speculation, particularly amid the MCU’s large-scale storytelling, but this was a different breed. Everyone – even those who barely watch movies – knew what was coming: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return as Spider-Men.

Nevertheless, fans all across the world still flocked to the cinema, making the threequel one of the biggest movies of all time. Soon, they’ll be able to enjoy “More Fun Stuff” – but what’s in the extended cut?

Spider-Man No Way Home extended cut release date

The extended cut, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, will hit cinemas on September 2. Tickets will be available to buy on Tuesday, August 23.

The original theatrical version is available to buy on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD now, but those releases don’t include the extra “fun stuff” in the extended cut. It’s unclear whether the film will receive a home entertainment re-release with the extended version.

What’s in the Spider-Man No Way Home extended cut?

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s extended cut will include a whopping 11 minutes of extra footage when it returns to cinemas, as revealed by Fandango.

As for what those 11 minutes will entail, this has yet to be confirmed. One would hope we’ll see more of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and maybe an extra scene with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. If we’re lucky, we might see a sneak peek of other Spider-Man characters from past movies.

The reality – as those who paid to see PS2 Hulk CGI in the Avengers: Endgame re-release will never forget – is that it’ll be a couple of good scenes, and a lot of extra stuff you probably won’t even notice – sorry, “more fun stuff.”

Spider-Man No Way Home extended cut runtime

The More Fun Stuff Version will have a runtime of 2h 48m (168 minutes).

We’ll update this article following the extended cut’s release.