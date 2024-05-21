Tom Holland spotted having major Spider-Man 4 meeting

While the next wave of MCU movies may focus on mutants and super-soldiers, fans are still eagerly awaiting news about Tom Holland and Spider-Man 4.

There’s still not a lot known about the project, but the Spider-Man actor may have been spotted having discussions about the upcoming film.

Holland was spotted in London recently having a meeting with Tom Rothman, the chairman of Sony Pictures. Naturally, this has fueled speculation that the two were meeting about the forthcoming Spider-Man 4.

Fans who saw the pictures seem to be confused in the comments, but this is a generally good sign. That the two are meeting now indicates that they could be chatting about the forthcoming MCU movie.

If they are meeting about Spider-Man 4, it could mark the first substantial news about the project to date. The movie has been in a seemingly precarious position, with no director currently announced.

To date, the film has only been confirmed as being written, with no start date attached. While websites like Production List do indicate it will begin filming in January, it’s important to note Spider-Man 4 is still in the very early days.

Spider-Man 4 rumors have been rampant in the years since the character’s last appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The most prominent rumors involve Sam Raimi returning as director or the inclusion of the black suit and, by extension, Venom, though nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Holland is currently in London, starring in a production of Romeo & Juliet, to the dismay of fans. It’s not known when he’ll next be appearing as the wall-crawler, though he is reportedly a major facet of the MCU’s Secret Wars plans, as well as one of many rumored cameos for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Spider-Man 4 doesn’t currently have a release date, but insiders report the film is targeting a late 2025 release date. In the meantime, check out all our coverage on every upcoming MCU movie & TV show or Spidey’s next outing, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.