What time is Untold: Jake Paul on Netflix?

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child is set to explore the life of the notorious boxer and influencer – so, here’s what time his new documentary will drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

Untold is a Netflix anthology docu-series that pulls back the curtain on some of the most infamous events from the “wide and wild world” of sports.

“From boxing to football to doping scandals, these new stories go well beyond the headlines and upend what we thought we knew. Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, and even humor beneath the sweat,” Netflix wrote.

Volume 3 is kicking (and punching) things off with a cruiserweight: Jake Paul, aka the Problem Child – so, here’s exactly when you can watch his Untold episode on Netflix.

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child will premiere on Netflix on August 1.

In terms of what time the first installment of Volume 3 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world’s new savior or a ‘delusional’ promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand? It depends on whom you ask in UNTOLD: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports.

“For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there’s another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson). In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views. The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark).

“As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings. When Jake’s real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another. Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom.”

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child will be available to stream on Netflix on August 1, with new episodes of Volume 3 airing weekly. You can check out our Netflix other coverage below:

You can also check out everything new that’s coming to Netflix in August 2023 here.