IShowSpeed taunts Jake Paul with insane prediction ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Streaming star IShowSpeed hopped on a FaceTime call with Jake Paul just to taunt the YouTube-boxer with a wild prediction for his imminent fight against Mike Tyson.

On November 15, Jake Paul will face off against one of the greatest boxing legends of all time, Mike Tyson, in a bout that will be streamed live on Netflix.

With fight night on the horizon, fans have gone wild with their predictions for the bout — especially after ‘Iron’ Mike slapped Jake across the face at their weigh-in.

Other content creators have also thrown their opinions into the mix, including famous streamer IShowSpeed, who firmly believes that Tyson will get the upper hand over his internet-famous opponent early into the bout.

“I’ma tell you exactly what’s gonna happen, okay?” Speed told his viewers. “Mike Tyson will knock Jake Paul out in the second round. …but Jake Paul will get up, then the fight will continue. Then, it will end as Jake Paul winning in terms of decision. That’s what I think is gonna happen.”

Although he ultimately believes Jake will win, Speed launched into one of his humorous tirades on a FaceTime call with the white-collar boxer during that same broadcast, shouting that “Mike is gonna f*ck your a** up.”

“He’s bout to f*ck you up, Jake!” he shouted as the ‘Problem Child’ laughed.

“Roll the highlight reel,” Jake retorted.

Although it’s clear that the two are merely bantering with each other, the potential outcome of this particular fight has spawned a massive conversation across social media from casual fans and die-hard boxing fanatics, alike.

In fact, the bout has resulted in a slew of absurd bets, with viewers wagering their dollars on whether or not Mike will bite Jake’s ear off — or even bite the YouTuber’s private parts, with bets sitting at +50,000 for this particular scenario.

However, Speed’s KO prediction might not come to fruition, as former fighters have come forward with claims of a clause in the contract stating Tyson is allegedly banned from knocking out Paul.

