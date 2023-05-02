New on Netflix May 2023: Movies, TV shows & what’s next

It’s the start of a new month, which means 31 days of new content from Netflix – with lots to be excited about, here are all the movies, TV shows, and what’s next for the streamer in May 2023.

Never one to disappoint, Netflix brings us a treasure trove of new content and old picks each and every week, with April proving to be a fantastic month for fresh shows such as Beef, The Diplomat, Transatlantic, and The Nurse.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, fans were treated to the emotional final chapter of Firefly Lane and more episodes of Riverdale’s seventh and final season, which is set to continue in the coming weeks. The streamer also delivered some new big screen events such as Chupa and the stand-up comedy special My Name Is Mo’Nique.

As always, there’s plenty more where that came from – so, here’s a rundown of all of the movies, TV shows, and what’s next for Netflix in May 2023.

Article continues after ad

Top picks for May 2023 on Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – May 4

Queen Charlotte, the upcoming prequel for the wildly popular Bridgerton series, centers on the titular monarch’s “rise to prominence and power,” telling the story “of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Queen Cleopatra – May 10

Jada Pinkett Smith is behind the heavily debated new season of the docu-series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. As per Netflix, the latest installment will focus on Queen Cleopatra, “the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman – a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect.”

Article continues after ad

Black Knight – May 12

As a new sci-fi thriller, Black Knight promises to be an “action-packed, adrenaline-fueled adventure that will leave you breathless.” The series takes viewers into a post-apocalyptic universe where “the Korean peninsula has become a desert wasteland and only one percent of the population clings to life.”

The Mother – May 12

Jennifer Lopez takes on the lead role and is a producer in this movie about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding “to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

Article continues after ad

FUBAR – May 25

Arnold Schwarzenegger is swapping the big-screen for streaming, taking the lead role in Netflix’s new show FUBAR. The famed bodybuilder portrays Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement, only to be called back into the field for one last job.

New on Netflix May 2023: Full list

Here are all the movies and TV shows hitting Netflix in May 2023:

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ‘77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High, Season 3

Rugrats, Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs, Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village, Season 1 – Netflix reality

The Tailor, Season 1 – Netflix series

May 3

Great British Baking Show: Juniors, Season 7 – Netflix reality

Jewish Matchmaking, Season 1 – Netflix reality

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family, Season 1 – Netflix family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Season 1 – Netflix series

Sanctuary, Season 1 – Netflix series

May 6

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League, Seasons 1-2

Justice League: Unlimited, Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers, Season 2 – Netflix family

May 9

Documentary Now!, Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Netflix comedy

May 10

Dance Brothers, Season 1 – Netflix series

Missing: Dead or Alive? – Netflix documentary

Queen Cleopatra – Netflix documentary

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Netflix movie

St. Vincent

Ultraman, Season 3 – Netflix anime

May 12

Black Knight, Season 1 – Netflix series

Call Me Kate

The Mother – Netflix movie

Mulligan, Season 1 – Netflix series

Queer Eye, Season 7 – Netflix reality

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – Netflix documentary

May 17

Faithfully Yours – Netflix movie

Fanfic – Netflix movie

La Reina del Sur, Season 3

McGregor Forever – Netflix documentary

Rhythm + Flow France, Season 2 – Netflix reality

Working: What We Do All Day – Netflix documentary

May 18

Kitti Katz – Netflix family

XO, Kitty, Season 1 – Netflix series

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – Netflix anime

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Netflix movie

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix movie

Muted, Season 1 – Netflix series

Selling Sunset, Season 6 – Netflix reality

Young, Famous & African, Season 2 – Netflix reality

May 22

Article continues after ad

The Batman, Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 – Netflix family

May 23

All American, Season 5

MerPeople – Netflix documentary

Victim/Suspect – Netflix documentary

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Netflix comedy

May 24

Hard Feelings – Netflix movie

Mother’s Day – Netflix movie

Rhythm + Flow France, Season 2 – Netflix reality (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Season 1 – Netflix reality

May 25

FUBAR, Season 1 – Netflix series

May 26

Barbecue Showdown, Season 2 – Netflix reality

Blood & Gold – Netflix movie

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina – Netflix movie

Turn of the Tide, Season 1 – Netflix series

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Season 3 – Netflix comedy

May 31

Heartland, Season 15

Mixed by Erry – Netflix movie

That’s everything we know about the new releases on Netflix in May 2023. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Sandman Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Squid Game Season 2 | Wednesday Season 2 | Extraction 2 | Murder Mystery 3 | Gears of War movie | Cobra Kai Season 6