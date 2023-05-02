New on Netflix May 2023: Movies, TV shows & what’s next
It’s the start of a new month, which means 31 days of new content from Netflix – with lots to be excited about, here are all the movies, TV shows, and what’s next for the streamer in May 2023.
Never one to disappoint, Netflix brings us a treasure trove of new content and old picks each and every week, with April proving to be a fantastic month for fresh shows such as Beef, The Diplomat, Transatlantic, and The Nurse.
What’s more, fans were treated to the emotional final chapter of Firefly Lane and more episodes of Riverdale’s seventh and final season, which is set to continue in the coming weeks. The streamer also delivered some new big screen events such as Chupa and the stand-up comedy special My Name Is Mo’Nique.
As always, there’s plenty more where that came from – so, here’s a rundown of all of the movies, TV shows, and what’s next for Netflix in May 2023.
Top picks for May 2023 on Netflix
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – May 4
Queen Charlotte, the upcoming prequel for the wildly popular Bridgerton series, centers on the titular monarch’s “rise to prominence and power,” telling the story “of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”
Queen Cleopatra – May 10
Jada Pinkett Smith is behind the heavily debated new season of the docu-series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. As per Netflix, the latest installment will focus on Queen Cleopatra, “the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman – a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect.”
Black Knight – May 12
As a new sci-fi thriller, Black Knight promises to be an “action-packed, adrenaline-fueled adventure that will leave you breathless.” The series takes viewers into a post-apocalyptic universe where “the Korean peninsula has become a desert wasteland and only one percent of the population clings to life.”
The Mother – May 12
Jennifer Lopez takes on the lead role and is a producer in this movie about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding “to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”
FUBAR – May 25
Arnold Schwarzenegger is swapping the big-screen for streaming, taking the lead role in Netflix’s new show FUBAR. The famed bodybuilder portrays Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement, only to be called back into the field for one last job.
New on Netflix May 2023: Full list
Here are all the movies and TV shows hitting Netflix in May 2023:
May 1
- Above Suspicion
- Airport
- Airport ‘77
- Airport 1975
- American Gangster
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Black Hawk Down
- The Cable Guy
- Captain Phillips
- Chicken Run
- Cliffhanger
- Conan the Barbarian
- The Croods
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dawn of the Dead
- Flight
- For Colored Girls
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Glass Castle
- Home Again
- Hop
- Igor
- Kindergarten Cop
- Last Action Hero
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Léon: The Professional
- Marshall
- Paranormal Activity
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Pitch Perfect
- Rainbow High, Season 3
- Rugrats, Seasons 1-2
- The Smurfs, Season 1
- Starship Troopers
- Steel Magnolias
- The Tale of Despereaux
- This Is the End
- Traffic
- Vampires
- The Wedding Date
- The Young Victoria
May 2
- Love Village, Season 1 – Netflix reality
- The Tailor, Season 1 – Netflix series
May 3
- Great British Baking Show: Juniors, Season 7 – Netflix reality
- Jewish Matchmaking, Season 1 – Netflix reality
May 4
- Arctic Dogs
- Larva Family, Season 1 – Netflix family
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Season 1 – Netflix series
- Sanctuary, Season 1 – Netflix series
May 6
- A Man Called Otto
May 8
- Justice League, Seasons 1-2
- Justice League: Unlimited, Seasons 1-2
- Spirit Rangers, Season 2 – Netflix family
May 9
- Documentary Now!, Season 4
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Netflix comedy
May 10
- Dance Brothers, Season 1 – Netflix series
- Missing: Dead or Alive? – Netflix documentary
- Queen Cleopatra – Netflix documentary
May 11
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – Netflix movie
- St. Vincent
- Ultraman, Season 3 – Netflix anime
May 12
- Black Knight, Season 1 – Netflix series
- Call Me Kate
- The Mother – Netflix movie
- Mulligan, Season 1 – Netflix series
- Queer Eye, Season 7 – Netflix reality
May 13
- UglyDolls
May 16
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – Netflix documentary
May 17
- Faithfully Yours – Netflix movie
- Fanfic – Netflix movie
- La Reina del Sur, Season 3
- McGregor Forever – Netflix documentary
- Rhythm + Flow France, Season 2 – Netflix reality
- Working: What We Do All Day – Netflix documentary
May 18
- Kitti Katz – Netflix family
- XO, Kitty, Season 1 – Netflix series
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – Netflix anime
May 19
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – Netflix movie
- Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery – Netflix movie
- Muted, Season 1 – Netflix series
- Selling Sunset, Season 6 – Netflix reality
- Young, Famous & African, Season 2 – Netflix reality
May 22
- The Batman, Seasons 1-5
- The Boss Baby
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 – Netflix family
May 23
- All American, Season 5
- MerPeople – Netflix documentary
- Victim/Suspect – Netflix documentary
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Netflix comedy
May 24
- Hard Feelings – Netflix movie
- Mother’s Day – Netflix movie
- Rhythm + Flow France, Season 2 – Netflix reality (new episodes)
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Season 1 – Netflix reality
May 25
- FUBAR, Season 1 – Netflix series
May 26
- Barbecue Showdown, Season 2 – Netflix reality
- Blood & Gold – Netflix movie
- Dirty Grandpa
- Tin & Tina – Netflix movie
- Turn of the Tide, Season 1 – Netflix series
May 30
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Season 3 – Netflix comedy
May 31
- Heartland, Season 15
- Mixed by Erry – Netflix movie
That’s everything we know about the new releases on Netflix in May 2023. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:
