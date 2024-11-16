Netflix crashing for thousands as Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson overwhelms platform

Both Paul and Tyson are set to take home tens of millions for their Netflix fight.

Netflix is having trouble keeping up with the hype surrounding Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson as the streaming platform is already crashing, with thousands struggling to watch the main card.

After months of anticipation, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are finally stepping into the ring. The November 15 clash has been in headlines for most of 2024 and now, push is finally coming to shove.

However, Netflix has taken a hit in the process of bringing the fight to the masses. As one of the first live broadcasts in Netflix history, certainly the first of this magnitude, millions of viewers are turning to the platform for the high-stakes contest.

Article continues after ad

Though as early as the second bout on the main card, thousands of prospective viewers have expressed difficulties using the platform. Be it on mobile devices, laptops, or TVs, Netflix is struggling to keep up as the world tunes in to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. The co-main event was even briefly postponed while Netflix attempted to iron out some issues.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto can verify, we’ve indeed faced our own troubles watching the Netflix broadcast. While it looks to be mostly stable on desktop, at least at the time of writing, watching on TV has been more of a hassle, with the stream crashing from time to time.

Article continues after ad

Many other viewers have chimed in across social media to report the same. “The second this fight started getting good Netflix f***ing crashed again,” one viewer said during the prelims. “I’m getting super annoyed.”

“Spent all this money to stream ‘the greatest boxing match ever’ only to crash 3 fights before the main event,” another chimed in.

For some, the temporary workaround has been to crawl back a few moments in the broadcast and watch on a slight delay. While not exactly live, it has allowed some viewers to avoid buffering.

Article continues after ad

The crashes appear to be widespread across all of Netflix, meaning households not even planning to watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight are still being hindered.

Article continues after ad

Netflix is yet to comment on the matter, though it’d be safe to expect the stream to continue facing some difficulties for the remainder of the broadcast. We’ll keep you updated here with all the latest.