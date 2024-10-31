Mike Tyson addresses health ahead of rigorous pre-Jake Paul fight testing

Mike Tyson has revealed that his health issues are “sorted out” ahead of his fight with Jake Paul as there have been fears the clash could be canceled late.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were originally scheduled to fight back in July. However, that had to be scrapped when ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight across the United States. After Jake defeated Mike Perry in Tyson’s place, they rescheduled the clash for mid-November.

However, with Tyson’s health issues meaning the first fight had to be scraped, there have been further concerns. Netflix have, reportedly, ordered more rigorous pre-fight testing to ensure that it happens this time.

There had also been reports that they wouldn’t know the results of those until fight day, which would mean a very late cancelation if the Heavyweight boxing legend could not compete.

Despite all that, the 58-year-old has assured everyone that he is ok. “Everything is sorted out,” he told TalkSport on October 30. “I had an ulcer problem, I was eating bad food.” Tyson also added “thank god” when quizzed if he over the worst of the issues.

Even though there have been plenty of outside fears about his health, Tyson has also been backed by Jake to make it to fight night in a healthy state.

The ‘Problem Child’ has said it’s Tyson “or nothing” for him. He won’t draft in a replacement fighter if the boxing legend is unable to go. That is a break with his usual tradition of having someone waiting in the wings – just as he did with Perry back in July.

There have also been claims that Jake is “finishing up” with boxing after this fight and moving to MMA. He is still yet to make his debut with the PFL, but Jake is also targeting a boxing world title.