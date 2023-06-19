The Walking Dead: Dead City cast – All actors & Characters

With the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, here’s a guide to the mini series’ cast and characters.

It’s been almost a year since the zombie centric television show, The Walking Dead, aired its final episode.

The show followed Rick Grimes and his tribe of survivors as they tried to stay alive while fighting walkers (the show’s version of zombies) and other humans who have ill intentions.

Though the show ended in November 2022, its series finale opened the door to several spin-off shows including The Walking Dead: Dead City, which aired its first episode last. But, before you dive back into The Walking Dead universe, here’s your guide to the mini series’ cast and characters.

The Walking Dead: Dead City actors and characters

The official synopsis for the show reads: “The series follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

Maggie Greene: Lauren Cohan

AMC

Lauren Cohan plays Maggie Greene, Glenn Rhee’s widow, Hershel’s mother, and the former leader of the Hilltop.

Cohan is best known for her role as Maggie as she played her in The Walking Dead for eight seasons, but she’s also had reoccurring roles on the shows Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, and Whiskey Cavalier.

Negan: Jeffrey Dean Morgan

AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Negan, the reformed former leader of the Saviors.

Morgan is best known for her role as Negan on The Walking Dead, but is also known for his iconic roles as Denny Duquette on Grey’s Anatomy and John Winchester/Azazel on Supernatural.

Perlie Armstrong: Gaius Charles

AMC

Gaius Charles plays Perlie Armstrong, a marshal for New Babylon who is tasked in hunting down Negan.

Armstrong is a well-known TV actor as he’s had reoccurring roles on the shows Friday Night Lights, Grey’s Anatomy, God Friended Me.

The Croat: Željko Ivanek

AMC

Željko Ivanek plays The Croat, the ruthless former member of the Saviors who has kidnapped Maggie’s son, Hershel Rhee.

Ivanek is a famous movie/TV actor as he’s appeared in projects such as Hannibal, Argo, Damages, and Madam Secretary.

Ginny: Mahina Napoleon

AMC

Mahina Napoleon plays Ginny, a mute young girl Negan is taking care of after her father died.

This is Napoleon’s second major acting as her one and only other role was in the show NCIS: Hawai’i.

Hershel Rhee: Logan Kim

AMC

Logan Kim plays Hershel Rhee, Maggie and Glenn’s son.

Kim is an up-and-coming actor who’s one other notable role was in the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is now streaming on AMC+.You can check out more of our TV and movie coverage in the hubs below:

