Daryl Dixon’s next filming location hints at massive Walking Dead storyline twist

Kayla Harrington
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hints at a major shake up in the show’s third season, but it’s not the one fans expected.

The last time fans saw The Walking Dead fan favorite Daryl Dixon he was on a beach in France contemplating staying with his new found family or sailing back home to America.

Thankfully, Darly decided to stay in France in order to protect his friends, but Carol Peletier, one of his old TWD pals, is right on his heels as she found evidence of his whereabouts across the sea.

Fans were thankful that the show would see a second season, which is set to premiere this summer, but it was just announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be returning for a third season.

Many fans were hoping that the show would see Daryl finally back in America alongside his friends Rick Grimes and Michonne but, unfortunately, he’ll be stopping in Spain first as the series confirmed filming will begin in the country starting in June.

Another first for The Walking Dead, Daryl’s journey through Spain will give fans a new perspective on apocalypse life outside of the U.S., which could bring another variant of walkers to life.

Daryl Dixon introduced viewers to “burners” or walkers whose bite or blood can greatly burn you if you come in contact with it, so who knows what kind of walkers are waiting for Daryl and crew in Spain.

While some fans may be disappointed that Daryl won’t be back in the land of red, white, and blue any time soon, this twist could keep the show fresh and allow the Walking Dead world to expand even further.

