The Ones Who Live has the strangest Walking Dead record

Now that The Ones Who Live is finished, fans have noted how The Walking Dead spinoff loved to show audiences one thing over and over again.

The Ones Who Live might be over, but The Walking Dead spinoff still has people talking. In fact, one element of the show seemed to stand out to viewers more than anything else: the amount of times Rick and Michonne kiss.

So much so, that one fan has even made a video compilation showcasing the whopping 104 times the two The Ones Who Live characters pucker up. (They later corrected that there were actually 107 instances.) With that number across only six episodes, that’s surely the highest kiss-to-episode ratio across the franchise.

The video, posted on X, is two minutes and 20 seconds long. It keeps tabs on every time Rick and Michonne exchange kisses across the six episodes of The Walking Dead series, which (as you can see for yourself below) is a lot.

Divided across the show, that’s about 17.83 kisses per episode. That’s a lot of lovin’, so it’s safe to say that even a zombie apocalypse can’t keep a good couple down.

However, this isn’t completely surprising. The Ones Who Live was a love story from the beginning and focused on the reunion between Rick and Michonne, who have been together since Season 6 of the main series.

Still, the amount of the physicality of their relationship is something fans have noticed in the past. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they set a world record for this many kisses in 6 episodes of television,” said one comment.

“Just a reminder that they do multiple takes so it’s probably like 500,” said another.

“Tbh I don’t think I ever saw a fictional couple kiss so often on-screen,” wrote a third.

