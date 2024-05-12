TV & Movies

George Miller would direct a superhero movie, and there’s one perfect option

Jessica Cullen
Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in AvengersDisney/Marvel

George Miller has just confirmed that he’d be more than happy to work with Furiosa star Chris Hemsworth again, even on a Thor sequel. With Hemsworth going head-to-head with Anya Taylor-Joy in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, Miller has had plenty of time to consider whether he’d team-up with the Marvel movie star again.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he would ever work with Hemsworth on Thor 5, Miller said: “I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills.

“I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really. So, I was very lucky with all my cast and particularly in the way that Anya and Chris matched each other. Particularly towards the end of the month.”

While Marvel has not yet confirmed Thor 5 to be on their list of upcoming movies, Hemsworth has been trying to get the God of Thunder’s fifth installment developed. This comes after Thor: Love and Thunder, which failed to garner positive reviews from critics, despite becoming the second-highest grossing Thor film in the series.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth as Jane and Thor in Thor: Love and ThunderMarvel/Disney
Chris Hemsworth starred in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Natalie Portman

Hemsworth has recently brought Thor back into the limelight with comments he made surrounding his history with the Marvel franchise. Speaking to Vanity Fair in April 2024, the actor admitted that the fourth Thor movie had been “too silly.”

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” he said. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

Clearly, Hemsworth would love a do-over when it comes to his Marvel alter-ego. In 2007, Miller came very close to directing a superhero movie of his own, with Justice League: Mortal. Ultimately, that plan never came to fruition, meaning a Hemsworth-Miller collaboration on Thor could correct missed opportunities for both.

For more, check out our guides to Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

